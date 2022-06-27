 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRUZ LUCIUS

Cruz Lucius mug

Lucius

Position: Forward

Hometown: Grant, Minnesota

2021-22 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)

Date committed: June 15, 2022 (18)

Earliest arrival at UW: 2022

