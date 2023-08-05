A 5K race became yet another hurdle athletes had to complete Saturday at this year's CrossFit Games, the annual fitness competition that draws hundreds of athletes and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world.

The race was a divergence from CrossFit's historic emphasis on weightlifting as the games wrap up their sixth and final run in Madison.

Some spectators and event organizers said, however, that while long-distance running is not typically included in a CrossFit workout, steady-state cardio is an essential consideration when awarding a competitor the title of "Fittest on Earth," the ultimate prize for the male and female athletes who come out on top in the mix of activities in the CrossFit games, which include squatting, rope climbing and deadlifting.

"For CrossFit athletes, they're not specialists in any sport, so that makes them good at everything. So I think running, even though a lot of CrossFitters aren't into it, is important to include in the test of fitness," said Holly Newman, a spectator at the games and CrossFit workout enthusiast.

The winner of the 5K race in the male division, Belgium's Jelle Hoste, crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. He's ranked in the top 10 so far in the men's individual contest.

The overall men's leader, Roman Khrennikov of Russia, finished third in the 5K in 16:57.

In the women's competition, the 5K champion was Canadian Emily Rolfe, who completed the race in 17:48. The top-ranked female competitor, Emma Lawson of Canada, was seventh in the 5K in 18:31.

The 5K race started at 10:10 a.m. and wrapped up within a half-hour. After that, athletes proceeded to interval-style activities, which included box jumping and rowing.

While the distance running event might have caught some competitors off guard, spectators gave the 5K event high marks.

"It's pretty cool having the running," said Rainer Hartman, a spectator and previous owner of a CrossFit gym for over a decade.

The CrossFit games also try to test the overall fitness of participants with surprise events, which athletes only learn about minutes before they step onto the competition stage. Whoever is awarded the title of "Fittest on Earth" will have tackled a wide variety of fitness tasks, including some they wouldn't have guessed.

Danley Minske, a workout fan and spectator who drove from Rochester, Minn., to watch the games, said that while he does not run more than a few hundred meters at a time, he has a lot of respect for people who go for longer distances.

"It's a good challenge to test different athletic levels for sure," Minske said.

Minske said it has been "incredible to watch" the games and see "athletes do the best things that they can do," he said.

Last year, the games featured a different running-based event called "The Capitol," which mixed 20 pig flips, a 3.5-mile run, a 200-meter Jerry bag carry and a 200-meter Husafell stone carry.

The games will wrap up on Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center on the South Side, where the event is headquartered.

CrossFit announced late last month Madison will no longer be the site for the games, reversing course on an earlier decision, when the organization said it would not move the event until after 2024. The city hosted the games, which bring more than 50,000 competitors and spectators to Madison, six of the past seven years, the exception being the pandemic year of 2020.

