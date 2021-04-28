Cress Funeral Home

“It’s amazing how people reached out to Kristen. We felt it was something that families could benefit from during such a difficult time,” Kundinger says, adding that the sessions provide connection, support and a way to access more resources, if needed.

Ernst says the sessions have been helpful at a trying time.

“People are needing to be with those who are like minded and are going through similar emotions of grief. The virtual session provides a sense of community where people feel safe to express their feelings,” Ernst says.

Ernst echoed Kundinger, pointing out the importance of publicly expressed grief.

“Public mourning and ceremony give validation to our emotions and help with the grief process,” she says. “Without our ability to gather in person, virtual group sessions, online memorials and other creative ways to mourn are absolutely necessary.”

Christine Mickelson, a managing funeral director at Cress, says her co-workers clung to traditional values as they discovered new avenues which allowed families to begin the grieving process.