Cress Funeral Home

Cress Innovates to serve grieving families. What happens when a family loses a loved one and the ability to memorialize them is limited due to pandemic safety restrictions?

In a year that has touched everyone’s lives, the staff at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service reacted quickly, adapting to safely provide dignified and compassionate service to families struggling with loss.

Since 1869, the staff at Cress has always focused on service to families. COVID restrictions required a shift in thinking as to what could and could not be done to provide this service.

The staff at Cress innovated by using creative approaches that could become new traditions, for example, arranging outdoor tent services, holding drive-by visitations, purchasing FM transmitters to allow people to remain in their vehicles and attend a service, and videoconference and streaming service to allow friends and family to mourn and share memories.

“We had to be creative. We allowed families to come in and say goodbye to loved ones in viewing suites because they couldn’t be at nursing home or hospitals when their loved one passed. We brainstormed and said, ‘Maybe we can’t do it the way we used to, but we can definitely do things differently,’” says Scott Kundinger, director of operations at Cress.