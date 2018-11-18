As a researcher studying how brain cells might treat disorders like multiple sclerosis, I first approached Jamie Thomson in the late 1990s because I knew he was experimenting with stem cells from monkeys and I wanted to understand his work.
When I learned he had figured out how to derive human embryonic stem cells, we began to collaborate on how to guide human stem cells to brain cells.
This fortuitous partnership set me on course for my career.
Coaxing stem cells into a highly specialized nerve cell is not straightforward. It requires combinations of proteins and various chemicals and coatings.
In 2001, I became the first scientist to turn human embryonic stem cells into neurons, the cells that carry messages from the brain to other parts of the body. I initially focused on stem cells as a model to understand how our brains develop.
Then I took adult tissue and converted those cells into what are called induced pluripotent stem cells, which I then used to create brain and nerve cells. I began to studying cells from people with neurodegenerative disorders like ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and use them to understand how diseases progress.
To translate my research into clinical applications, I co-founded a company called BrainXell that derives neurons from stem cells and sells them to drug researchers. I started in 2015 with a grant from UW-Madison, working out of space in the WiCell Research Institute.
At BrainXell, we take neurons that we have developed, freeze them, and send them to labs where they are thawed and easily developed into neurons like those in the spinal cord or the brain. With our neurons, drug companies can test thousands or even millions of potential drug compounds.
We currently have many types of cells on the market. I’m especially excited about the neurons that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine. It’s the deterioration of these cells that causes the movement disorders associated with Parkinson’s.
At the moment, we are testing cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injury on animals, but I’m optimistic we will move into human trials. We have already seen good results and, hopefully, we will see the benefits move into clinics before I retire.