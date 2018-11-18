Walking into Mill House Quilts will remind visitors of a brilliant autumn afternoon. They will be overwhelmed by splashes of colors – brilliant reds, yellows, browns, greens, oranges and sky blues. They are completely surrounded by colors. The massive beams of the old mill arch above like forest trees and the plank floor boards creak just as they did more than 100 years ago.
Mill House Quilts is located in an old mill built in 1875 with post and beams. The building was used for storing and shipping grain, corn, flour, feed, seeds and coal. More recently it was used as a feed mill. In 1994 the structure was extensively renovated and Mill House Quilts opened for business the following year.
Mill House is a perfect place for a quilt, fabric and sewing store. With more than 6,000 square feet of total space, there is plenty of room for an extensive display of fabrics, notions, patterns, kits, books, gifts and sewing machines of all types. Multiple classrooms also exist in the mill, including a large “great room” that is a perfect place for larger classes, seminars or social functions.
Within the unique setting color is found everywhere. In addition to an extensive selection of sewing and quilting supplies, Mill House offers a broad range of classes, clubs and seminars. The staff of 11 provides personal, experienced and friendly service. The business has earned the Better Homes and Gardens Featured Shop Designation and is a Bernina Excellence Dealer. The staff wants Mill House to be a creative sewing center where visitors can imagine, explore and create.
Visit www.millhousequilts.com or call 608-849-6473 for more information.