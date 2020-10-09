Creando Little Language Explorers

Creando also offers online Spanish language classes for adults, summer camps for kids and weekend “Open Gym” time for families. The school has a permanent staff of six, including full-time manager Gigi Chacon.

“We started out small but the growth has been incredible,” says Karen, who has published four interactive bilingual children’s books and is a licensed childcare specialist with a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison.

Creando – Spanish for creating – employs a “five senses” learning approach designed to draw children into the magic of language exploration. It incorporates music, arts & crafts, dancing, STEM activities, cooking, story time, imagination play, sensory activities and large motor play. These kids are not just learning Spanish, they are getting a high-quality education and a global experience using all their senses.

“My goal is to make sure the kiddos are excited to learn Spanish and that coming to Creando is one of the most enjoyable parts of their day,” says Karen.

Karen got her start in Wisconsin teaching English to school age native Spanish speakers as an ESL aide. While she was amazed at how quickly they became fluent in a second language, she was also concerned they would lose touch with their own heritage.