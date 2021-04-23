Crash Bandicoot
Crash Bandicoot is timid with new people, but he's come a long way in his time at the shelter! He... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
"They claim my agreeing to let them send me equipment was my 'signing up.'"
Dane County has the third highest rate, behind Door and Bayfield counties, while Clark, Rusk and Taylor counties in north-central Wisconsin have the lowest.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Kentucky man whose pickup truck was seized at the Mexican border and held by the federal government for more than two years.
Richard Coyle’s family is claiming the university used a $500,000 gift on an outdoor tennis stadium instead of scholarships, as intended.
While his businesses do damage control, Patrick Sweeney "has redoubled his efforts to address his addiction and emotional health struggles," his lawyer said.
The Sheriff's Office was asked to assist Watertown police with the deaths of a 52-year-old man and 16-year-old boy at 909 Country Lane in Watertown at around 3:40 a.m.
Chimere Dike showed big-play ability, tight ends were all over the field and Leo Chenal shined at the Badgers' ninth spring practice.
Two Madison neighborhoods are expected to get lower speed limits this summer on residential streets with potential expansion across the city next year.
But some commercial properties, such as hotels, bowling alleys, retails stores and bars and restaurants, which lost business due to COVID-19, saw decreases in value.
Molly Haggerty and Dana Rettke record 17 and 16 kills respectively for UW, which will face Texas on Thursday night.