 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Craig Smith, April 13, 2019
0 comments

Craig Smith, April 13, 2019

  • 0

Craig Smith, April 13, 2019

Smith scored 5 minutes into overtime to give Nashville a 2-1 victory against Dallas in Game 2 of the 2019 Western Conference first round.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Everyday habits that make you look older

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics