Senior forward |6-5, 190
Madison, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Cuevas was invited to join the program in May as a walk-on, and would have done so immediately had he not already lined up a summer internship at the NBA office in New York. Once that was finished, Cuevas began practicing with the Badgers in summer, fulfilling a dream that began when he attended a UW Father/Son Camp about 15 years ago. After beginning his prep career at Madison Memorial, Cuevas transferred to Madison East and helped the Purgolders reach the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 2014-15. He sustained a fractured vertebrae in his back the following summer, limiting him as a senior. Cuevas considered attending Princeton but chose UW, where both of his parents attended law school.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Jorja Smith.
Favorite TV show to binge? Martin.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Deang (Madison East teammate).
Favorite restaurant on campus? Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Boxing.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @1court1land