County parks and most state parks are open. Can I invite friends or family for a picnic?

If fewer than 10 people bring their own food and utensils, and stay 6 feet apart, this should be OK, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. Family is better than friends because risk of exposure may be better known and contact tracing is easier if a COVID-19 case arises, she said.

Gathering outside is preferred to meeting indoors, said Dr. Pat Remington, director of the preventive medicine residency program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and former associate dean. “There’s no question the risk of transmission is lower outdoors,” he said.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said it's better to keep one's circle of contacts small.

"Until we feel like we have the virus contained and have confidence that most new cases are linked to known outbreaks, limiting close contact between people from different households is an important strategy for preventing chains of transmission," he said.