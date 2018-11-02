The Packers and Patriots may face each other only once every four years, but Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy’s top two lieutenants – offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine – know the Patriots well. And know how to beat them.
As the Miami Dolphins head coach, Philbin beat the Patriots twice (in 2013 and 2014, both in Miami) in six tries. As the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets (2009-’12) and Buffalo Bills (2013), Pettine saw the Patriots twice a year and beat them twice (2009, ’10) in 10 tries.
How much value there is in the two coordinators being a combined 4-12 against New England is hard to say, but combined with inside linebacker/defensive run game coordinator Patrick Graham, who worked for Bill Belichick in New England, at least the Packers have some intel on Belichick’s crew.
“We were fortunate, to have some really good cover guys and be able to eliminate some of their main guys. There were years when we played them, where their receiving corps isn’t what it is now, that we were able to take advantage of that,” Pettine said. “But they adjust each year. So it’s a tall task, because you’ve got to make sure that you have your bases covered in all those (personnel) groupings. But when we have played them well, we've covered well and won some of the one-on-one matchups up front. There's not a lot schematically there, but it was players making plays.”
Said Philbin: “I don’t think there’s any magic formula going into those games as I recall, whether it was emphasized other than the fact, in some respects you have to beat them at their own game. I think you have to play sound, tough, smart football. I talked to the offense this week about, ‘Listen, one thing we have to do is we have to keep possession of the football.’ All the things they have accomplished, one of the best things they’ve done is hold onto the ball themselves over a course of time. Unlike anything else in football, there’s no super scientific equation to beat them. I think you have to, since they’re a smart, sound football team that doesn’t beat themselves, I think you have to kind of, in some respects, beat them at their own game a little bit.”