Corporate culture helped counter pandemic crisis

Businesses that suddenly found themselves in the midst of a pandemic that shattered conventional ways of working quickly discovered that a strong workplace culture was vital to surviving and thriving during the crisis.
Organizations that went into the pandemic with a purposeful workplace climate and spirit reported months later that their culture helped them navigate the chaos and continue working with the values they established before the outbreak.
When employees were forced to work from home, Steve Jacobson, chief executive officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, decided to buy every employee who had been with the firm for more than a year one of six pieces of exercise equipment — from ellipticals to spin bikes to treadmills.
“People were elated. They couldn’t believe it,” said Julie Fry, chief human resources officer at Fairway. It was so popular that Fry said the exercise-machine program has become part of its benefit package for those who have more than a year’s tenure.
During the pandemic, UW Credit Union sent gift packages to employees’ homes that included items such as branded apparel and face masks bearing the artwork done by an artist on the boarded-up windows of the credit union’s State Street branch.
Pam Peterson, UW Credit Union’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said it also offered employees webinars covering topics such as managing remote employees, resilience and grit for homebound workers, and sessions for working parents.
At Horizon Develop Build Manage, only about nine of the company’s 52 employees continued working in separate offices at the firm’s headquarters while the rest worked from home.
“We continued working as teams,” said Dan Fitzgerald, Horizon’s president and CEO. “Everyone likes predictability in their day, and in today’s world, that’s tough to get. When you have predictability, your teammates appreciate that. It’s also big in trusting that when you’ll say you’ll have something done by a certain date, you get it done. We hold each other accountable.”
The company also gave employees $200 a month to help offset the costs of internet service, home schooling, tutors and other costs. It also provided an extra day off to allow employees to extend their Labor Day break.
“That gesture reaffirms our company culture is about, ‘We care about you, we care about your health, and we care about your families,’” Fitzgerald said. “We have a lot to celebrate for the year, a lot of great adaptations for the curve ball that COVID sent our way.”
And Horizon held more fun virtual events for employees such as trivia nights, holiday parties, and a Thanksgiving contest in which employees designed and made Thanksgiving-themed pizzas.
Employees at WPPI Energy were surveyed last spring and expressed a feeling of disconnection from others at the company. “We instituted a new, bi-weekly update called Plugged In,” said CEO Mike Peters. “We give updates from a dozen areas of the company. It’s very short and to the point.”
Peters said the company also boosted email communication, continued with virtual all-employee meetings and conducted small group meetings with the CEO. Having learned to be flexible with home-based work, the company adopted a telecommuting policy for when the pandemic ends.
Shawna Alt, president of First Weber Realtors, said communication with employees was key to keeping them informed and holding the team together. “We made a decision early to over-communicate,” she said. “People were hearing from us all the time. I used to travel to sales meetings. Now, I can sit in three of them a week virtually, if I want to.”
And some firms found that the elevated level of communication is likely to continue once the pandemic subsides.
Sarah Condella, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Exact Sciences, said employees there love hearing from their executives and team leaders more often.
“Our leaders really lean into that,” she said, including CEO Kevin Conroy. “The weekly CEO update has continued ever since and I don’t think Kevin can ever stop doing that now, because it’s great to hear what’s on his mind on a weekly basis.”