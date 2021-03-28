Corporate culture helped counter pandemic crisis

At Horizon Develop Build Manage, only about nine of the company’s 52 employees continued working in separate offices at the firm’s headquarters while the rest worked from home.

“We continued working as teams,” said Dan Fitzgerald, Horizon’s president and CEO. “Everyone likes predictability in their day, and in today’s world, that’s tough to get. When you have predictability, your teammates appreciate that. It’s also big in trusting that when you’ll say you’ll have something done by a certain date, you get it done. We hold each other accountable.”

The company also gave employees $200 a month to help offset the costs of internet service, home schooling, tutors and other costs. It also provided an extra day off to allow employees to extend their Labor Day break.

“That gesture reaffirms our company culture is about, ‘We care about you, we care about your health, and we care about your families,’” Fitzgerald said. “We have a lot to celebrate for the year, a lot of great adaptations for the curve ball that COVID sent our way.”

And Horizon held more fun virtual events for employees such as trivia nights, holiday parties, and a Thanksgiving contest in which employees designed and made Thanksgiving-themed pizzas.