Coach: Fred Hoiberg , 7-17 in his first season at Nebraska.

Player to watch: Senior Haanif Cheatham (above) scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 72-70 loss at No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday despite playing with a calf injury. Cheatham began his career at Marquette before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast.