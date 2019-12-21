1. CORNERING THE MARKET

Jaire Alexander (above) has never had a confidence problem, that’s for sure. But the Packers' brash second-year cornerback still has a long way to go before he can boast that his boasts are, well, accurate.

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

It was in the wake of the Packers’ 21-16 Week 2 victory over the Vikings that he and third-year cornerback Kevin King were, in Alexander’s words, “the best tandem in the league.” While that might’ve been true in that game, given the way the duo limited Vikings star wide receivers Stefon Diggs (one catch for a 45-yard touchdown) and Adam Thielen (five catches for 75 yards), King has been up-and-down all year and even the impressive Alexander has had his disappointing showings.

That’s why Monday night’s game might very well come down to how effectively Alexander and King can keep Diggs and Thielen in check. With the Vikings having ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook (chest) on Saturday and with backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) listed as questionable, the game figures to come down to how well quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ aerial attack fare.