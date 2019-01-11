1. Faion Hicks, So., and Rachad Wildgoose, So.
2. Caesar Williams, Jr., and Deron Harrell, So.
Name to watch: Donte Burton, R-Fr.
This is a deep group with every cornerback returning from last season — so deep that junior Madison Cone isn’t even listed above despite playing a significant role at times. The position worked through some growing pains in 2018, but that experience could help moving forward.
There’s plenty of talent behind Hicks and Wildgoose for starting spots to be up for grabs. Even Burton earned a start at Purdue last season, and UW also worked in Alex Smith for a few games as a true freshman.