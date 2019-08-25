Locked in: Jaire Alexander (above), Kevin King, Josh Jackson, Tony Brown, Tramon Williams, Ka’Dar Hollman.
On the bubble: Chandon Sullivan, Kabion Ento, Nydair Rouse.
Number of roster spots: 6
King’s troublesome hamstring has derailed what had been a strong camp, and his injury history means keeping an extra corner could be wise. Jackson missed the first 2/3 of camp with a foot injury but is finally back in the mix, and Brown has stepped in with Jackson and King out and earned his keep. Hollman, a sixth-round pick, has shown more than enough to merit a roster spot. Sullivan, meanwhile, has shown a ton of potential and would be a practice-squad keeper if he gets through waivers — or could stick on the roster if King’s hamstring injury or Hollman’s stinger linger.