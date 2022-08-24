CORNERBACK (6)

Locks: Jaire Alexander (above), Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes
Looking good: Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles
On the bubble: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas
The top three might prove to be the NFL’s best trio, but it’s been competitive behind them. Nixon and Jean-Charles have both shown they belong on the roster, but don’t discount Thomas, who has also had some statement-making moments. Gafford, meanwhile, is a speedster who’s played both corner and wide receiver and whose familiarity with Bisaccia’s special-teams system and return abilities are also a plus.
“He’s a very explosive guy. He can really run,” LaFleur said of Gafford. “He’s a guy that definitely can give us some speed on special teams, and that’s what you typically need your fourth and fifth corners for.”