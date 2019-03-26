Corey Knebel

Corey Knebel

Age: 27

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 220

Acquired: Trade from Texas 1/19/15

2019 salary: $5.125 million

Looked to be on his way to becoming one of the premier closers after going 1-4 with a 1.78 ERA and 39 saves in 2017. But Knebel was sidelined by a strained hamstring early last season and then struggled upon his return, earning him a quick trip to Colorado Springs. He regained his form down the stretch with 16 consecutive scoreless appearances, holding opponents to a .096 average during that span. Will open the season on the injured list with a partially torn UCL in his elbow.

