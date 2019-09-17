Philadelphia running back Corey Clement was forced out early with a shoulder injury Sunday before the Eagles fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 24-20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Clement didn't pick up any yards from scrimmage Sunday, but he gained a total of 73 yards on three kick returns, but he did surrender a fumble on the opening kick of the second half while being injured.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Clement underwent an MRI on his injured shoulder Monday and is expected to miss "a week or two."
