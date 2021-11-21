 Skip to main content
Cooper Roberts, sr., G, Portage
Portage senior Cooper Roberts looks to drive past Oregon's Ben Statz during a non-conference game last season.

Roberts saw time as just a sophomore but really came into his own last season for the Warriors and coach Darrin Berger. The 6-foot guard averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game, an increase of nearly 11 points from his sophomore season, and was a threat to go off any given night thanks to his speed and ability to slice and finish at the rim, as well as shoot from behind the arc. Roberts scored 20 or more points eight times, including a career-high 29 in a 73-39 romp over Dodgeville.

