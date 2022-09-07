Cook's Exchange: Make those family picnics a magical memory

Many years ago, while I was growing up, some of the most memorable family picnics began during the beginning of September, when autumn temperatures arrived in all of their glory.

Paths were paved at local parks, near lakes and rivers, or along wooded roadside areas where trees seemed to turn colors overnight. Autumn’s seasoning allowed us to be within reach to claim our favorite spot at Sunset Point on the west side of town, where stone fireplaces and heavy stone tables provided a perfect place in the woods for me to celebrate my fourth birthday — a tradition that would continue for many other years in the future. Celebrating what would become a gift to remember for a lifetime, we’d arrive early in the day, survey what awaited us, claim a particular spot and set up “camp” for the day.

Seasoned by nature while depending on weather conditions, the back seat of Daddy’s car was packed with baskets of ingredients for favorite outdoor treats of picnic food, allowing Mother to adapt to almost any place along the way. Coolers were also packed with ice to keep pop and lemonade cold, along with our favorite picnic food prepared earlier in the day. Memories of those early autumn picnics were special gifts to remember for a lifetime.

Here are some favorite recipes to enjoy at your own favorite place in the woods, your neighborhood or backyard.

Smokey Bacon

Cheese Spread

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup butter, softened

5-ounce jar sharp cheese spread

1⁄8 to ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke

7 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

2 teaspoons fresh chopped chives

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, cheese spread and liquid smoke. Blend well. Add bacon and chives. Cover and chill well to blend flavors. Remove from refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving.

Zippy Cheese Ball

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8-ounce package cream cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1½ teaspoons onion powder

Chopped nuts

Crackers or fresh vegetables

Mix thoroughly cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce and onion powder. Blend well. Form into a large ball and roll in chopped nuts. Serve wit h crackers or fresh vegetables.

Egg-Shrimp Divine

8-ounce package cream cheese

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ teaspoon curry powder

6-ounce can of shrimp, drained

1 hard-cooked egg, chopped

¼ cup chopped green onions

1 tablespoon finely chopped celery

Paprika

Crackers

Mix cream cheese with mayonnaise and curry powder; beat until smooth. Press into shallow soup bowl. Mix thoroughly shrimp, egg, onions and celery. Press shrimp mixture into cheese mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Chill to blend flavors. Serve with crackers.

Summer Fruit Slaw

2 cups red grape halves

1 cup shredded zucchini

1 cup shredded cabbage

½ cup shredded carrots

1 medium apple, cut in strips

½ cup French reduced-calorie dressing

½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Combine ingredients; mix lightly. Chill.

Serves 6

Zucchini Quiche

3 pounds zucchini

1½ lbs. bulk Italian sausage

½ cup onion, chopped

½ cup green pepper, chopped

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup bread crumbs

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

6 eggs, separated

¼ cup red wine

Cut ends from squash; boil whole for 10 minutes. Cool and cut into small chunks. Place in colander, drain well. Saute sausage until lightly browned; add onion and green pepper; shake slightly. Remove from heat; combine squash, cheese, crumbs, parsley and salt. Beat together egg yolks and wine; combine with squash, cheese, crumbs, parsley and salt. Beat egg whites until stiff, fold into squash mixture. Pour into buttered 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until set.

Sweet and Sour Meatballs

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

½ cup soft bread crumbs

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon allspice

1⁄8 teaspoon cloves

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Combine beef, onion, parsley, bread crumbs, egg, milk, salt, allspice and cloves; form into 1-inch balls. Place 8 balls in circle on paper plates lined with double thickness of paper towels; cover with waxed paper. Cook in microwave on high, 1½ minutes, repeating until all are cooked. Combine pineapple juice, brown sugar and cornstarch in 2-cup glass measuring cup. Cook uncovered, in microwave on high, 2 minutes, until thickened, stirring once. Stir in lemon juice. Serve with meatballs. For conventional oven, bake meatballs on cookie sheet at 400 degrees until browned. You can pick up the meatballs with a toothpick and dip into the sauce — very good.

Honey Apple Crisp

4 cups apples, sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup walnuts, if desired

¼ cup sugar

½ cup honey

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup butter

Spread apples in shallow baking dish, sprinkle sugar, lemon juice and pour honey over all. In bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, salt, and work butter in as for biscuits, making a crumbly mixture. Spread crumbs evenly over apples. Bake in 375-degree oven for 30-40 minutes. Serve warm with cream or whipped cream.

Joey’s Pumpkin Squares

4 eggs

12⁄3 cups sugar

16-ounce can of pumpkin

1 cup cooking oil

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

Beat everything together in mixing bowl. Spread in 15x10x1-inch pan, slightly greased. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. When cool, frost with:

1 stick margarine (½ cup)

16-ounce box of confectioner’s sugar

8 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Delicious!

***

What’s a picnic in the woods without a Sloppy Joe?

Super Sloppy Joe

2 pounds ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

2 celery ribs with leaves, chopped

¼ cup chopped green pepper

12⁄3 cups canned crushed tomatoes

¼ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon steak sauce

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon ground mustard

¼ teaspoon paprika

8 to 10 hamburger buns, split

In Dutch oven over medium heat, cook beef, onion, celery and green pepper until the meat is not longer pink and the vegetables are tender; drain. Add the next nine ingredients; mix well. Simmer, uncovered, for 35-40 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Spoon ½ cup meat mixture onto each bun.

Serves 8-10

***

Happy Autumn Picnic!