Cook's Exchange: Another classic side dish from Quivey's Grove

Three weeks ago, Quivey’s Grove’s General Manager Craig Kuenning introduced us to one of Madison’s most exceptional restaurants by sharing its history to accompany their famous tartar sauce recipe. Their annual title being the “best fish fry, year after year, in Madison,” located on Nesbit Road in Fitchburg, also included Parmesan potatoes, a recipe created many years ago by Craig and his mother. Praise continued with the “fish is never fishy, the cole slaw is the best, the tartar sauce makes the meal, the batter is always crisp, not greasy, and the bread is yummy” served in the Stable Grill, the Stone House, and for take-out.

And there’s so much more involving Quivey’s Grove history beginning in 1850 with plans to build an Italianate fieldstone mansion with 18-inch-thick walls and 13-foot ceilings. With exception of the lobby and Grandmother’s Garden, the floors remain the original unstained hemlock with the walnut newel post and banister while each of the original rooms in the Stone House have been decorated with Wisconsin antiques and memorabilia lending each room its own name with private dining available upon request.

Returning with additional information about Quivey’s Grove blossomed due to a recent request for their coleslaw dressing being casually mentioned in the first column and proudly shared once again by Craig Kuehnning.

Quivey’s Grove Coleslaw Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup vinegar

½ cup sugar

1½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

Mix together until sugar dissolves. Let sit in refrigerator for at least an hour to blend flavors. Dress shredded cabbage* with dressing to your liking. Again, let sit refrigerated for an hour for best flavor. Store in refrigerator.

*Can add some shredded carrot, onion, red cabbage, green pepper for color and to your liking.

***

On the eve of fall’s September, thoughts of favorite autumn recipes enter the mind with a passion while reaching for Bea Smith’s Great Lakes Cookery compilation filled with four season flavors to enjoy in our own “neck of the woods”.

Described how well peanuts and peas go together, here they are, delicious in a favorite salad.

Pea and Peanut Salad

¹⁄³ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon dill weed

2 tablespoons sour cream

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon vinegar

Dash of salt

1 cup Spanish peanuts

16-ounce can of peas, drained

Blend all ingredients, folding in peas and peanuts last. Chill.

Makes 4 servings

***

Meryl Nelson’s All American Cooking compilation, published in 1991, features some of the best historical and regional recipes from across the nation. After the Civil War, timber was needed to build houses and the forests of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan became known as the Lumberjack Frontier with roasted meat being a favorite. Here is a recipe shared by Alice Peters from Kimberly.

Lumberjack Roast

1 (3-4 lb.) boneless roast, about 2 inches thick

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup oil

1 celery stalk including leaves

1 medium onion, sliced

Pepper to taste

Make a pan (to loosely fit the roast) of heavy duty aluminum foil by turning up the sides and folding the corners. Place “pan” on a rectangular piece of foil large enough to make a butcher seal over the top, lengthwise, and seal the ends tightly. Put in the roast, sprinkle with pepper, and pour over liquid ingredients. Place celery stalk and onion on meat. Now seal as directed above.

***

When summer in Wisconsin is about to end and fall recipes become reminders of something you intended to do and didn’t, here is a homemade corn relish recipe made with store-bought frozen kernel corn discovered in A Cook for all Seasons.

Quick Corn Relish

¹⁄³ cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

1 scant teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon celery seed

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup water

1 small onion, finely chopped

10-ounce package of frozen corn

½ green bell pepper, finely chopped (or 3 tablespoons chopped olives with pimiento)

In a medium-sized heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, salt, turmeric, celery seed, vinegar, water, chopped onion and corn. Make sure there are no lumps of cornstarch (mix with sugar well before adding other ingredients). Cook and stir until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in green pepper or olives. Chill and use immediately or store in the refrigerator in a nonmetallic container. Makes about 2 cups of corn relish.

***

With football season approaching, this might become another game favorite using a large baking sheet with 450-degree oven or broiler setting.

Extra Yardage Sandwich Loaf

1 pound ground round

¹⁄³ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 small onion, finely chopped

Scant teaspoon salt

6-ounce can of tomato paste

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Grinding of black pepper

1 loaf French or Italian-style bread, unsliced

3 tomatoes cut into 10 thin slices

1 small green pepper, cut into thin rings

Thin process Swiss cheese slices

Large baking sheet

Thoroughly combine the lean ground beef, Parmesan cheese, onion, salt, tomato paste, oregano and freshly ground pepper. Cut bread in half lengthwise with serrated knife. Divide the raw meat mixture and spread on both sides of bread clear to the edges. Bake or broil well away from heat source for about 10 minutes (the beef is spread thin enough to cook in a short time).

Remove from oven and alternate slices of tomato, cheese and green pepper on top of each loaf; overlap slices. Return to oven briefly to melt cheese slightly. Slice crosswise into chunks to serve 6.

***

Bea Smith claims “children love these easy-to-make cookies” … and so will I.

Graham Cracker Cookies

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup butter

1 cup chopped nutmeats

25 graham crackers

Place graham crackers on cookie sheet. Boil sugar and butter rapidly together 1 minute; add nuts to mixture and pour over top of graham crackers. Bake at 350 for 7 minutes. Turn off oven and allow to remain in oven 3 more minutes. Remove from oven; slice into small squares.