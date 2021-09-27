Contributing Factors in Black Parents Breastfeeding

“The average slave gave birth multiple times during adolescence, and then was forced into forced labor about two weeks later. So, this idea that there's space for Black women to rest and heal and bond with their baby, that's been completely devalued throughout the history of our society. We actually have never recovered from that, “said Muldrow. “You have to have a conscious conversation about what does it look like to recover and reclaim. It means, yeah, breastfeeding, but it also means having the financial reality and the housing and the employment support and the space and the equipment to pump and the different things that you need to support you in breastfeeding.”