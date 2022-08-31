Meet the winners of the 2022 Madison.com People's Choice awards

Have you ever wanted to grab a post card and write to a friend or family member, just to tell them about a Madison place, restaurant, or experience that was special to you?

We have. Many times.

So this year, we are dedicating our People's Choice awards to the simple act of writing a post card. No, we don't have an actual post card in the print guide you can use (that would've been genius though), but we have this winner's guide.

We hope you use it as a post card. We hope it inspires you to write to someone about experiences like a show at The Sylvee (People's Choice for Best Live Music Venue), or a trip to the Memorial Union Terrace (People's Choice for Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest).

Whoever you send this to, tell them, "Greetings from Dane County." Remind them of all the people, places and things that make this place so special.

All of these winners were voted on by you, a Madison.com reader. These winners range from local businesses to beloved brands that are located right here in Dane County. Each of them are worth writing home about.

APPAREL

Bridal Store

Vera's House of Bridals

David's Bridal

Premiere Couture

Children's Boutique

Happily Ever After Children's Boutique

Carter's

Next Generation of Stoughton

Men's Clothing Store

Duluth Trading Company

Kohl's

Jazzman & Duet



Women's Clothing Store

Kohl's

Target

Talbots

Consignment/Used Clothing Store

St. Vincent De Paul

Stillgood's

Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store

Shoe Store

The Shoe Box

Morgan's Shoes

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Body Shop

Zimbrick

Sparkle Auto Body

Gerber Collision & Glass

Auto Glass Repair

Zimbrick

Safelite AutoGlass

Complete Auto Glass

New Car Dealership

Zimbrick

Smart Motors Toyota

Don Miller Auto Group

Used Car Dealership

Zimbrick

Schoepp Motors

Middleton Ford

Oil Change

Zimbrick

Ken's Automotive Services

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Tire Store

Zimbrick

Weber Tires

Costco Wholesale

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Barber Shop

Escapade Salon

Monona Barber Shop

Great Clips

Fitness Center

Anytime Fitness

Princeton Club

Prairie Athletic Club

Hair Salon

BK Salon

Escapade Salon

ANiU Salon & Spa

Nail Salon

Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

Escapade Salon

Happy Nails and Spa

Spa

Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

Rejuvenation Spa

Elements Massage

Tanning Salon

Sun Tan City

Studio Z Salon/TanSpa

Planet Fitness

Tattoo Shop

Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge

Steve's Tattoo & Body Piercing

Ultimate Arts Tattoo

Yoga Studio

Dragonfly Hot Yoga

Inner Fire Yoga

Mindful Wellness

ENTERTAINMENT

Band/Musician

Madison County Band

Cherry Pie

VO5

Bowling Center

Dream Lanes

Ten Pin Alley

Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes

Dance Studio

Barrio Dance

Kanopy Dance Theatre

Synergy Dance Academy

Festival

Taste of Madison

Art Fair on the Square

Brat Fest

Golf Course

Pleasant View Golf Course

University Ridge Golf Course

Hawks Landing Golf Club

Live Music Venue

The Sylvee

Memorial Union Terrace

Barrymore Theatre

Movie Theater

Marcus Palace Cinema

Marcus Point Cinema

AMC Fitchburg 18

Museum

Madison Children's Museum

National Mustard Museum

Wisconsin Historical Museum

Performing Arts Venue

Overture Center

The Sylvee

American Players Theatre

Place for Family Fun

Henry Vilas Zoo

Vitense Golfland

Dream Lanes

Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

Henry Vilas Zoo

Vitense Golfland

Madison Children's Museum

Place to Get Married

Barnwood Events WI

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Cambridge Winery

Place to Take an Out of Town Guest

Memorial Union Terrace

Dane County Farmers' Market

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery/Bread

Greenbush Bakery

Clasen's Bakery

Fosdal Home Bakery

Bar

I/O Arcade Bar

Eno Vino Downtown

The Old Fashioned

BBQ

Beef Butter BBQ

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Breakfast

Original Pancake House

Mickies Dairy Bar

Monty's Blue Plate Diner

Brewery

New Glarus Brewing Company

Delta Beer Lab

Wisconsin Brewing Company

Buffet

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Swagat Indian Restaurant

Maharana Indian Restaurant

Burger

Dotty Dumpling's Dowry

Nitty Gritty

Monk's Bar & Grill

Catering

Beef Butter BBQ

Blue Plate Catering

Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Chicken Wings

Chicken Licks

Pizza Pit

Buffalo Wild Wings

Coffee Shop

Barriques

Grace Coffee Co.

Java Cat Coffee

Dessert

Hubbard Avenue Diner

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery

Ethnic Restaurant

Hạ Long Bay Restaurant

Imperial Garden

Pedro's Mexican Restaurante

Fine Dining

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Fish Fry

Toby's Supper Club

Quivey's Grove

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Happy Hour

5th Quarter Bar & Grill

Off Broadway Drafthouse

Lazy Oaf Lounge

Lunch

Buck & Honey's

Pizza Pit

Café Hollander Hilldale

Meat Market

Ken's Meats & Deli

Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop

The Conscious Carnivore

Pizza

Pizza Pit

Sugar River Pizza Co.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

Romantic Dinner

Tornado Steak House

Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Porta Bella Italian Restaurant

Seafood

Mariner’s Inn

Sardine

Tempest Oyster Bar

Steaks

Tornado Steak House

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine

Toby's Supper Club

Supper Club

Toby's Supper Club

Rex's Innkeeper

Tornado Steak House

Waitstaff

The Old Fashioned

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Toby's Supper Club

Winery

Rock N Wool Winery

Wollersheim Winery

Cambridge Winery

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Assisted Living/Senior Care

Oak Park Place

Agrace Age at Home

Waunakee Manor

Chiropractic Practice

Pure Wellness Chiropractic

LSM Chiropractic

Madison Chiropractic

Cosmetic Surgery Center

Lasting Skin Solutions

UW Health Transformations

Radiance Skin Therapy & Laser Center

Robertson Cosmetic Center

Dental Practice

Dental Health Associates of Madison

First Choice Dental

Hartstone Dental

Eye Care Facility

UW Health Eye Clinic - Ophthalmology

SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care

GHC-SCW Hatchery Hill Clinic

Hearing Aid Center

Beltone

Costco Wholesale

UW Health University Hospital

Hospital

UW Health University Hospital

Stoughton Health

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison

Imaging/Diagnostics Center

Stoughton Health

SSM Health

UW Health University Hospital

OB/GYN Facility

UW Health University Hospital

Madison Women's Health

SSM Health Dean Medical Group

Pharmacy

Walgreens

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy

Hoey Apothecary

Rehabilitation Facility

Oak Park Place Madison East

Stoughton Health

UW Health East Clinic

HOUSE & HOME

Carpet Cleaners

Zerorez Madison

Stanley Steemer

Capitol City Floor Care

Electrician

All Comfort Services

Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning

Dave Jones

Fence Company

Qual Line Fence Corp

Bruce Company/Struck N Irwin

Ideal Fence of Madison

Heating & Air Conditioning

All Comfort Services

Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning

Harker Heating

Home Improvement

Nonn's

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Waunakee Remodeling

Landscape Company

The Bruce Company

Weed Man

Olson Toon Landscaping

Marble/Granite

Nonn's

Wisconsin Granite

Madison Block & Stone

Painting Company

Ayres Painting

Genesis Painting

Thrift Painting

Pest Control Company

Mosquito Joe of Madison

Professional Pest Control

Wil-Kil Pest Control

Plumbing Company

RHD Plumbing

All Comfort Services

H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation

Real Estate Company

Matt Deadman Homes

Husky Homes

Restaino & Associates ERA Powered

Residential Builder

Ganser Construction

Michael F Simon Builders

Brio Design Homes

Roof/Gutter Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Larson Home Improvement

Waunakee Remodeling

Window Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Waunakee Remodeling

Pella Windows & Doors of Madison

PEOPLE

Accountant

David Meicher, Meicher CPA

Bruce D Berndt CPA, Berndt CPA

Alicia Greer, Berndt CPA

Anita Mahamed, Wipfli

Attorney

Maggie Premo, Neider & Boucher, S.C.

John Haslam, Wilson Law Group

Lisa Martinson, Croak. Gonzalez, Eckerle & Martinson Law

Barber

Rese Galdam, The Girl Barber

Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design

Zach Zaricor, Blue Chip Barber Club

Bartender

Mary Reed, Brothers Three + The Dive Inn (posthumously)

Sam Kemnitz, Chief’s Tavern

Liz Gerber, Mint Mark

Car Salesperson

Corey Reilly, Zimbrick Acura

Jeff Schumann, Zimbrick

Jill Warren, Zimbrick Honda

Chef

Dave Heide, Liliana's

Patrick DePula, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

Joe Papach, Harvey House

Chiropractor

Dr. Austin "Buzz" Klute, Balance Chiropractic

Dr. Richard Merrion, New Health

Dr. Benjamin Mikla, LSM Chiropractic

Dentist

Dr. David Gundersen, First Choice Dental Fitchburg

Dr. Sami Kawas, First Choice Dental Waunakee

Dr. Robb Warren, DDS/Warren Family Dental

Dermatologist

Rebecca Pedretti, PA-C, SSM Health

Debra Marble, UW Health

Thomas Keenan, UW Health

Esthetician

Melissa Hoefling, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

Mel Stafford, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

Sara Hendrickson, ANiU

Firefighter

Jake Kuehne, Madison Fire Department

Rob Verhelst, Madison Fire Department

Adam Bauer, Madison Fire Department

Hairstylist

Renee Olson, Escapade Salon

Katelyn Stellflue, Studio Z

Chloe Menninga, MANE Hair Company

Insurance Agent

Vicki Wagener Agency, American Family Insurance

David Scher, American Family Insurance

Dawn Goplin, State Farm Insurance

Law Enforcement Officer

Lori Casper, Dane County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Dane County

Lu Senatus, Madison Police Department

Pediatrician

Katherine Moriarty, Dean Pediatrician

Dr. Paul Dvorak, Dean Fish Hatchery

Dr. Margaret Wilcotts, Associated Physicians

Photographer

Beth Skogen, Beth Skogen Photography

Krista Brinkmeier, Krista Brinkmeier Photography

Pete Souza, Pete Souza Photography

Place to Work

Zimbrick

Oak Park Place

First Choice Dental

Radio Personality

Mark Tauscher, ESPN Madison

Lynette Hansen, Magic 98

Dee Biznatch, WJJO

Real Estate Agent

Matt Deadman, Matt Deadman Homes

Alison Crim, Husky Homes

Sue Schmitz The Hub Realty

Tattoo Artist

Ari Gochberg, Blue Lotus Tattoo

Brian Jansen, Capitol City Tattoo

Smooth Fx, Smooth Fx Custom Tattooing

TV Anchor

Charlie Shortino NBC 15

Amber Noggle, WKOW

John Ziegler, WKOW

RETAIL

Appliance Retailer

Nonn's

Brothers Main Appliance & TV

Grand Appliance & TV

Bike Shop

Budget Bicycle Center

Trek Bicycle Madison East

Crazy Lenny's Ebikes

Book Store

Barnes & Noble

A Room of One's Own

Half Price Books

Customer Service

The River Food Pantry

Zimbrick

Summit Credit Union

Flooring Retailer

Nonn's

Carpets Plus of Wisconsin

FLOOR360

Florist

Felly's Flowers

Klein's Floral & Greenhouses

George's Flowers

Furniture Store

Waunakee Furniture ETC

Don's Home Furniture

Woodworks

Gift Shop

Orange Tree Imports

Booth 121

Little Luxuries

Grocery Store

Woodman's

Willy Street Co-op

Miller & Sons Supermarket

Hardware Store

Ace Hardware Center

Menards

Dorn True Value Hardware

Health Food Store

Willy Street Co-op

Trader Joe's

Woodman's

Jewelry Store

Studio Jewelers

Goodman's Jewelers

Chalmers Jewelers

Mattress Retailer

Steinhafels

Wisconsin Bedding

Verlo Mattress

Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store

REI

Cabela's

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Pet Supplies

Mounds Pet Food Warehouse

Mad Cat Pet Supplies

Animart Pet Store

Resale Shop

St. Vincent De Paul Goodwill, Middleton Agrace Thrift Store, Madison East

SERVICES

Accounting/CPA Firm

Berndt CPA

Summit Credit Union

Wegner CPAs

Bank

Park Bank

Monona Bank

State Bank of Cross Plains, Madison

Charitable Organization

The River Food Pantry

St. Vincent De Paul

Dane County Humane Society

Cleaning Service

Two Chicks and a Bucket

Primavera Cleaning Services

SERVPRO of Madison

Commercial Construction Company

Advanced Building Corporation

Findorff

Tri-North Builders

Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Heartland Credit Union

Daycare Facility

Academy for Little Learners

Kids Junction Learning Center

Gingerbread House Preschool

Dry Cleaners

Klinke Cleaners

Middleton Cleaners

Master Cleaners

Funeral Home

Gunderson Funeral Home

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

Ryan Funeral Home, North East Side

Greenhouse/Garden Center

Kopke's Greenhouse

Fitchburg Farms

Jung Garden Center

Hotel

The Edgewater Hotel

AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown

The Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club

Law Firm

Neider & Boucher, S.C.

DeWitt LLP, Madison Law Firm

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Mortgage Banker/Lender

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck

Gorilla Movers Of Wisconsin

Badger Brothers Moving

Pet Day Care/Grooming

The Dog Den

Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp

Tabby & Jack’s, Fitchburg

Retirement Community

Oak Park Place

Oakwood Village

Capitol Lakes

Travel Agency

Burkhalter Travel and Cruise Shoppe

Travel Smart by Design, Susan Chwae

Middleton Travel

Veterinarian Clinic

UW Veterinary Care

Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic

Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Wealth Management

Capital Wealth Advisory Group

Summit Credit Union

First Business Bank