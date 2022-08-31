Meet the winners of the 2022 Madison.com People's Choice awards

Have you ever wanted to grab a post card and write to a friend or family member, just to tell them about a Madison place, restaurant, or experience that was special to you?
We have. Many times.
So this year, we are dedicating our People's Choice awards to the simple act of writing a post card. No, we don't have an actual post card in the print guide you can use (that would've been genius though), but we have this winner's guide.
We hope you use it as a post card. We hope it inspires you to write to someone about experiences like a show at The Sylvee (People's Choice for Best Live Music Venue), or a trip to the Memorial Union Terrace (People's Choice for Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest).
Whoever you send this to, tell them, "Greetings from Dane County." Remind them of all the people, places and things that make this place so special.
All of these winners were voted on by you, a Madison.com reader. These winners range from local businesses to beloved brands that are located right here in Dane County. Each of them are worth writing home about.
APPAREL
Bridal Store
- Vera's House of Bridals
- David's Bridal
- Premiere Couture
Children's Boutique
- Happily Ever After Children's Boutique
- Carter's
- Next Generation of Stoughton
Men's Clothing Store
- Duluth Trading Company
- Kohl's
- Jazzman & Duet
Women's Clothing Store
- Kohl's
- Target
- Talbots
Consignment/Used Clothing Store
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Stillgood's
- Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store
Shoe Store
- The Shoe Box
- Morgan's Shoes
- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Body Shop
- Zimbrick
- Sparkle Auto Body
- Gerber Collision & Glass
Auto Glass Repair
- Zimbrick
- Safelite AutoGlass
- Complete Auto Glass
New Car Dealership
- Zimbrick
- Smart Motors Toyota
- Don Miller Auto Group
Used Car Dealership
- Zimbrick
- Schoepp Motors
- Middleton Ford
Oil Change
- Zimbrick
- Ken's Automotive Services
- Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Tire Store
- Zimbrick
- Weber Tires
- Costco Wholesale
BEAUTY & WELLNESS
Barber Shop
- Escapade Salon
- Monona Barber Shop
- Great Clips
Fitness Center
- Anytime Fitness
- Princeton Club
- Prairie Athletic Club
Hair Salon
- BK Salon
- Escapade Salon
- ANiU Salon & Spa
Nail Salon
- Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
- Escapade Salon
- Happy Nails and Spa
Spa
- Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
- Rejuvenation Spa
- Elements Massage
Tanning Salon
- Sun Tan City
- Studio Z Salon/TanSpa
- Planet Fitness
Tattoo Shop
- Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge
- Steve's Tattoo & Body Piercing
- Ultimate Arts Tattoo
Yoga Studio
- Dragonfly Hot Yoga
- Inner Fire Yoga
- Mindful Wellness
ENTERTAINMENT
Band/Musician
- Madison County Band
- Cherry Pie
- VO5
Bowling Center
- Dream Lanes
- Ten Pin Alley
- Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes
Dance Studio
- Barrio Dance
- Kanopy Dance Theatre
- Synergy Dance Academy
Festival
- Taste of Madison
- Art Fair on the Square
- Brat Fest
Golf Course
- Pleasant View Golf Course
- University Ridge Golf Course
- Hawks Landing Golf Club
Live Music Venue
- The Sylvee
- Memorial Union Terrace
- Barrymore Theatre
Movie Theater
- Marcus Palace Cinema
- Marcus Point Cinema
- AMC Fitchburg 18
Museum
- Madison Children's Museum
- National Mustard Museum
- Wisconsin Historical Museum
Performing Arts Venue
- Overture Center
- The Sylvee
- American Players Theatre
Place for Family Fun
- Henry Vilas Zoo
- Vitense Golfland
- Dream Lanes
Place for a Kid's Birthday Party
- Henry Vilas Zoo
- Vitense Golfland
- Madison Children's Museum
Place to Get Married
- Barnwood Events WI
- Olbrich Botanical Gardens
- Cambridge Winery
Place to Take an Out of Town Guest
- Memorial Union Terrace
- Dane County Farmers' Market
- Olbrich Botanical Gardens
FOOD & DRINK
Bakery/Bread
- Greenbush Bakery
- Clasen's Bakery
- Fosdal Home Bakery
Bar
- I/O Arcade Bar
- Eno Vino Downtown
- The Old Fashioned
BBQ
- Beef Butter BBQ
- North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
- Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ
Breakfast
- Original Pancake House
- Mickies Dairy Bar
- Monty's Blue Plate Diner
Brewery
- New Glarus Brewing Company
- Delta Beer Lab
- Wisconsin Brewing Company
Buffet
- HuHot Mongolian Grill
- Swagat Indian Restaurant
- Maharana Indian Restaurant
Burger
- Dotty Dumpling's Dowry
- Nitty Gritty
- Monk's Bar & Grill
Catering
- Beef Butter BBQ
- Blue Plate Catering
- Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ
Chicken Wings
- Chicken Licks
- Pizza Pit
- Buffalo Wild Wings
Coffee Shop
- Barriques
- Grace Coffee Co.
- Java Cat Coffee
Dessert
- Hubbard Avenue Diner
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery
Ethnic Restaurant
- Hạ Long Bay Restaurant
- Imperial Garden
- Pedro's Mexican Restaurante
Fine Dining
- Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
- Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
- Johnny's Italian Steakhouse
Fish Fry
- Toby's Supper Club
- Quivey's Grove
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
Happy Hour
- 5th Quarter Bar & Grill
- Off Broadway Drafthouse
- Lazy Oaf Lounge
Lunch
- Buck & Honey's
- Pizza Pit
- Café Hollander Hilldale
Meat Market
- Ken's Meats & Deli
- Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop
- The Conscious Carnivore
Pizza
- Pizza Pit
- Sugar River Pizza Co.
- Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
Romantic Dinner
- Tornado Steak House
- Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
- Porta Bella Italian Restaurant
Seafood
- Mariner’s Inn
- Sardine
- Tempest Oyster Bar
Steaks
- Tornado Steak House
- Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
- Toby's Supper Club
Supper Club
- Toby's Supper Club
- Rex's Innkeeper
- Tornado Steak House
Waitstaff
- The Old Fashioned
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
- Toby's Supper Club
Winery
- Rock N Wool Winery
- Wollersheim Winery
- Cambridge Winery
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Assisted Living/Senior Care
- Oak Park Place
- Agrace Age at Home
- Waunakee Manor
Chiropractic Practice
- Pure Wellness Chiropractic
- LSM Chiropractic
- Madison Chiropractic
Cosmetic Surgery Center
- Lasting Skin Solutions
- UW Health Transformations
- Radiance Skin Therapy & Laser Center
- Robertson Cosmetic Center
Dental Practice
- Dental Health Associates of Madison
- First Choice Dental
- Hartstone Dental
Eye Care Facility
- UW Health Eye Clinic - Ophthalmology
- SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care
- GHC-SCW Hatchery Hill Clinic
Hearing Aid Center
- Beltone
- Costco Wholesale
- UW Health University Hospital
Hospital
- UW Health University Hospital
- Stoughton Health
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison
Imaging/Diagnostics Center
- Stoughton Health
- SSM Health
- UW Health University Hospital
OB/GYN Facility
- UW Health University Hospital
- Madison Women's Health
- SSM Health Dean Medical Group
Pharmacy
- Walgreens
- Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
- Hoey Apothecary
Rehabilitation Facility
- Oak Park Place Madison East
- Stoughton Health
- UW Health East Clinic
HOUSE & HOME
Carpet Cleaners
- Zerorez Madison
- Stanley Steemer
- Capitol City Floor Care
Electrician
- All Comfort Services
- Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
- Dave Jones
Fence Company
- Qual Line Fence Corp
- Bruce Company/Struck N Irwin
- Ideal Fence of Madison
Heating & Air Conditioning
- All Comfort Services
- Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
- Harker Heating
Home Improvement
- Nonn's
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Waunakee Remodeling
Landscape Company
- The Bruce Company
- Weed Man
- Olson Toon Landscaping
Marble/Granite
- Nonn's
- Wisconsin Granite
- Madison Block & Stone
Painting Company
- Ayres Painting
- Genesis Painting
- Thrift Painting
Pest Control Company
- Mosquito Joe of Madison
- Professional Pest Control
- Wil-Kil Pest Control
Plumbing Company
- RHD Plumbing
- All Comfort Services
- H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation
Real Estate Company
- Matt Deadman Homes
- Husky Homes
- Restaino & Associates ERA Powered
Residential Builder
- Ganser Construction
- Michael F Simon Builders
- Brio Design Homes
Roof/Gutter Company
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Larson Home Improvement
- Waunakee Remodeling
Window Company
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Waunakee Remodeling
- Pella Windows & Doors of Madison
PEOPLE
Accountant
- David Meicher, Meicher CPA
- Bruce D Berndt CPA, Berndt CPA
- Alicia Greer, Berndt CPA
- Anita Mahamed, Wipfli
Attorney
- Maggie Premo, Neider & Boucher, S.C.
- John Haslam, Wilson Law Group
- Lisa Martinson, Croak. Gonzalez, Eckerle & Martinson Law
Barber
- Rese Galdam, The Girl Barber
- Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design
- Zach Zaricor, Blue Chip Barber Club
Bartender
- Mary Reed, Brothers Three + The Dive Inn (posthumously)
- Sam Kemnitz, Chief’s Tavern
- Liz Gerber, Mint Mark
Car Salesperson
- Corey Reilly, Zimbrick Acura
- Jeff Schumann, Zimbrick
- Jill Warren, Zimbrick Honda
Chef
- Dave Heide, Liliana's
- Patrick DePula, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
- Joe Papach, Harvey House
Chiropractor
- Dr. Austin "Buzz" Klute, Balance Chiropractic
- Dr. Richard Merrion, New Health
- Dr. Benjamin Mikla, LSM Chiropractic
Dentist
- Dr. David Gundersen, First Choice Dental Fitchburg
- Dr. Sami Kawas, First Choice Dental Waunakee
- Dr. Robb Warren, DDS/Warren Family Dental
Dermatologist
- Rebecca Pedretti, PA-C, SSM Health
- Debra Marble, UW Health
- Thomas Keenan, UW Health
Esthetician
- Melissa Hoefling, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
- Mel Stafford, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
- Sara Hendrickson, ANiU
Firefighter
- Jake Kuehne, Madison Fire Department
- Rob Verhelst, Madison Fire Department
- Adam Bauer, Madison Fire Department
Hairstylist
- Renee Olson, Escapade Salon
- Katelyn Stellflue, Studio Z
- Chloe Menninga, MANE Hair Company
Insurance Agent
- Vicki Wagener Agency, American Family Insurance
- David Scher, American Family Insurance
- Dawn Goplin, State Farm Insurance
Law Enforcement Officer
- Lori Casper, Dane County Sheriff's Office
- Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Dane County
- Lu Senatus, Madison Police Department
Pediatrician
- Katherine Moriarty, Dean Pediatrician
- Dr. Paul Dvorak, Dean Fish Hatchery
- Dr. Margaret Wilcotts, Associated Physicians
Photographer
- Beth Skogen, Beth Skogen Photography
- Krista Brinkmeier, Krista Brinkmeier Photography
- Pete Souza, Pete Souza Photography
Place to Work
- Zimbrick
- Oak Park Place
- First Choice Dental
Radio Personality
- Mark Tauscher, ESPN Madison
- Lynette Hansen, Magic 98
- Dee Biznatch, WJJO
Real Estate Agent
- Matt Deadman, Matt Deadman Homes
- Alison Crim, Husky Homes
- Sue Schmitz The Hub Realty
Tattoo Artist
- Ari Gochberg, Blue Lotus Tattoo
- Brian Jansen, Capitol City Tattoo
- Smooth Fx, Smooth Fx Custom Tattooing
TV Anchor
- Charlie Shortino NBC 15
- Amber Noggle, WKOW
- John Ziegler, WKOW
RETAIL
Appliance Retailer
- Nonn's
- Brothers Main Appliance & TV
- Grand Appliance & TV
Bike Shop
- Budget Bicycle Center
- Trek Bicycle Madison East
- Crazy Lenny's Ebikes
Book Store
- Barnes & Noble
- A Room of One's Own
- Half Price Books
Customer Service
- The River Food Pantry
- Zimbrick
- Summit Credit Union
Flooring Retailer
- Nonn's
- Carpets Plus of Wisconsin
- FLOOR360
Florist
- Felly's Flowers
- Klein's Floral & Greenhouses
- George's Flowers
Furniture Store
- Waunakee Furniture ETC
- Don's Home Furniture
- Woodworks
Gift Shop
- Orange Tree Imports
- Booth 121
- Little Luxuries
Grocery Store
- Woodman's
- Willy Street Co-op
- Miller & Sons Supermarket
Hardware Store
- Ace Hardware Center
- Menards
- Dorn True Value Hardware
Health Food Store
- Willy Street Co-op
- Trader Joe's
- Woodman's
Jewelry Store
- Studio Jewelers
- Goodman's Jewelers
- Chalmers Jewelers
Mattress Retailer
- Steinhafels
- Wisconsin Bedding
- Verlo Mattress
Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store
- REI
- Cabela's
- DICK'S Sporting Goods
Pet Supplies
- Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
- Mad Cat Pet Supplies
- Animart Pet Store
Resale Shop
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Goodwill, Middleton
- Agrace Thrift Store, Madison East
SERVICES
Accounting/CPA Firm
- Berndt CPA
- Summit Credit Union
- Wegner CPAs
Bank
- Park Bank
- Monona Bank
- State Bank of Cross Plains, Madison
Charitable Organization
- The River Food Pantry
- St. Vincent De Paul
- Dane County Humane Society
Cleaning Service
- Two Chicks and a Bucket
- Primavera Cleaning Services
- SERVPRO of Madison
Commercial Construction Company
- Advanced Building Corporation
- Findorff
- Tri-North Builders
Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
- Heartland Credit Union
Daycare Facility
- Academy for Little Learners
- Kids Junction Learning Center
- Gingerbread House Preschool
Dry Cleaners
- Klinke Cleaners
- Middleton Cleaners
- Master Cleaners
Funeral Home
- Gunderson Funeral Home
- Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
- Ryan Funeral Home, North East Side
Greenhouse/Garden Center
- Kopke's Greenhouse
- Fitchburg Farms
- Jung Garden Center
Hotel
- The Edgewater Hotel
- AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown
- The Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club
Law Firm
- Neider & Boucher, S.C.
- DeWitt LLP, Madison Law Firm
- Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
Mortgage Banker/Lender
- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
Moving Company
- Two Men and a Truck
- Gorilla Movers Of Wisconsin
- Badger Brothers Moving
Pet Day Care/Grooming
- The Dog Den
- Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp
- Tabby & Jack’s, Fitchburg
Retirement Community
- Oak Park Place
- Oakwood Village
- Capitol Lakes
Travel Agency
- Burkhalter Travel and Cruise Shoppe
- Travel Smart by Design, Susan Chwae
- Middleton Travel
Veterinarian Clinic
- UW Veterinary Care
- Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic
- Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic
Wealth Management
- Capital Wealth Advisory Group
- Summit Credit Union
- First Business Bank