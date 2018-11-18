Evolution Body Transformation is a locally owned Medspa in Monona, established in 2013. The business goal is to provide caring service to effectively address people’s health and beauty issues in a non-invasive manner. The staff combines the latest innovative technologies to provide non-surgical solutions to inch loss, body contouring, cellulite, scar tissues and wrinkle reduction.
“After the birth of my children, I was having trouble with unwanted weight gain,” owner Stacy Shropshire said. “I did some research into different weight-loss programs and ended up losing some weight. My patients were excited about the loss and interested in doing what I was doing. The business naturally evolved from my chiropractic practice, helping people achieve their health and beauty goals.”
Body-contouring services are offered at Evolution Body Transformation, including Coolsculpting and radiofrequency for skin tightening and fat reduction. A variety of body wraps can help reduce the look of cellulite, and tighten and tone skin. Facial services including HydraFacial, Dysport and fillers, dermaplaning and microdermabrasion will take years off a person’s look. Microneedling is utilized for scar-tissue treatment, stretch-mark reduction and collagen stimulation.
Laser hair removal will result in permanent hair removal. For losing weight and becoming healthier more quickly and easily, nutritional programs are offered including Ideal Protein and targeted nutrition. Visit Evolution Body Transformation for a free consultation.
The highly trained and caring staff can put together a customized plan to quickly and effectively address health and beauty goals – for the most effective services to help each person. Call 608-274-2225 for a free consultation. Great results are just a conversation away. Visit www.evolutionmadison.com for more information.
Stacy Shropshire has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox networks as well as in local publications Madison Magazine, Brava Magazine and Savvy Women. She was voted best chiropractor by Wisconsin Women magazine, has received the Who’s Who Award and was a nominee for the Athena Award. Evolution Body Transformation has received the Madison Small Business Award for Excellence and in 2017 received the Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Service.