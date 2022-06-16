Consensus mock draft

NBA.com compiles mock drafts to provide an idea of how the draft could play out. It categorizes prospects in two ways, the most common projection and a calculated consensus.

The most common projection pools together the pick(s) at which the player is most commonly projected. There are 12 mock drafts looked at. Davis was picked to go with the Pelicans (eighth overall) in three mock drafts and the Wizards (tenth overall) in five.

To calculate the consensus, NBA.com awards 14 points for every mock draft in which the player went first overall, 13 for second, continuing to one point for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection. Davis checked in at No. 9 going to the San Antonio Spurs in this manner.