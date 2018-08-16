The Rio football team has had its fair share of trials and tribulations in its first two seasons under coach Brian Brewer.
After a sub-.500 campaign in 2016, the Vikings went 2-7 last year and missed out on the postseason for the second straight year after making the playoffs for 10 straight years. After the past two teams have been laden with underclassmen, Rio is upperclassmen-heavy entering 2018 and Brewer is hopeful that translates to success.
“Two years ago, we were 17 kids that were freshmen and sophomores, and now we’re 17 juniors and seniors,” he said. “These kids have all played together and I really think we can do something special, if we can avoid injuries.”
The Vikings’ double-wing attack spun its wheels for most of the 2018 season, averaging just 12.2 points per game and scoring more than 14 points just once, in a 44-20 win over Beaver Dam Wayland. Rio really sputtered down the stretch, as it was shut out over its final two games, getting outscored 72-0 by playoff teams Deerfield and Fall River.
Brewer has turned over the reins of the offense to his sons, co-coordinators Brady and Chainey Brewer. He believes that move, along with players now having spent two years in the system, will help pay dividends. It also helps that the Vikings return their top two rushers in juniors Nick Larson and Teagan Prochnow.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Larson rushed for a team-high 713 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a team-best 6.3 yards per carry. Prochnow (5-11, 170) added 600 yards and three scores and was the “home run hitter” between the two, according to Brian Brewer.
“To be totally honest, I don’t know who to give the ball to half the time,” he said. “I’m blessed with two running backs and people in the bigger conference wish they had that.”
Rounding out the backfield is Mason Bright. According to Brewer, the 6-foot, 195-pound senior “worked harder in the offseason than anyone,” and will be the team’s kickout back.
Up front, the Vikings don’t have much size, but they do return a number of players from last year’s unit. Seniors Kevin Xiong (5-9, 170) and Steven Hoene (5-11, 170) are likely candidates for the guard spots, while seniors Jacob Roche (6-1, 185) and Brett Salenius (6-5, 215) are up for tackle and center.
Senior Nathan Rippl, junior David Hoene and Dalton Barker are three other candidates for the offensive line.
“We’re solid there. We just have to figure out where the pieces are going,” Brewer said.
If he doesn’t end up on the offensive line, Rippl is likely to play tight end alongside senior Brandon Rowe. Sophomore Jacob Rowe is the leading candidate to start at quarterback, while junior Carson Richardson and freshman Kase Reierson are also candidates.
The Vikings struggled on the defensive side of the ball as well last season, allowing 29.3 points per game, including being outscored 168-38 over the second and third quarters. In order to curb that, Brewer and the Vikings are switching up their defensive scheme in order to read opposing guards and tackles easier.
Even with the change in scheme, Prochnow, Larson and Bright will be crucial to the Vikings’ defense. Larson racked up a team-high 81 tackles last season while Prochnow chipped in 53 and Bright added 29.
“Those guys will have to lead, but it’s going to have to be a team thing,” Brewer said.
Junior Dakota Johnson (6-1, 165) added 43 tackles last season, including 2.5 sacks, and will be a key linebacker. Rippl tallied 40 tackles and three fumble recoveries and will be a major contributor up front, while Brandon Rowe will lead the defensive backfield.
While the Vikings return plenty of role players on both sides of the ball, it won’t be easy getting back to the postseason. Rio finished in sixth place at 2-5 last year in the Trailways Small Conference, which will again be difficult.
Fall River, a Division 7 state semifinalist last year, returns 11 seniors, while Johnson Creek and Oshkosh Lourdes also return large chunks from teams that made the playoffs last season. Brewer said the Vikings’ success will rely upon whether or not they can improve daily and believe in themselves.
“If we get better and better, who knows?” he said. “We had 10 straight years of playoff football and they haven’t had that. They’re voiceful, they holler and they want change. I think they’re really driven, the most in the three years.”