VIKINGS AT A GLANCE

Coach: Brian Brewer, 3rd season (5-13).

On offense: Rio’s double-wing offense struggled to get off the ground in 2017, averaging just over 12 points per game and breaking the two-score threshold just once. With both top rushers back this season, coach Brian Brewer is hoping the Vikings will be flying high in 2018. Juniors Nick Larson and Teagan Prochnow spearhead the multifaceted attack, while sophomore Jacob Rowe is the leading candidate to take over at quarterback.

On defense: The Vikings allowed just under 30 points per game, and got hurt through both the air and on the ground. Rio surrendered nearly 2,900 total yards and 34 touchdowns, including 1,212 yards and 20 TDs passing. In order to change that, the Vikings will rely on senior Mason Bright at linebacker and senior Brandon Rowe in the defensive backfield. Senior Nathan Rippl will be a key piece up front, either as a lineman or tight end.

Bottom line: Having missed the postseason each of the last two years, the Vikings are driven to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The road won’t be easy, with another difficult test awaiting in the Trailways South Conference and difficult non-conference tests against Plainfield Tri-County and Almond-Bancroft to open the season. “I think it’s whether or not the team can compete, can they believe in it,” Brewer said.