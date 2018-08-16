The 2018 edition of the Mauston Golden Eagles features its fair share of roster turnover on offense.
The Golden Eagles will break in a new starting quarterback, a couple new offensive linemen and several new receivers during the upcoming season, which could result in some growing pains early in their schedule. Luckily for them, they have a steady hand to guide them along in the backfield.
In the final year of his Mauston career, senior running back Tyler Jirousek will look to improve even further upon a stellar junior campaign in 2017. Jirousek was named to the All-South Central Conference first team after rushing for 1,508 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry in his first year as the team’s main option out of the backfield. As a sophomore, he ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries.
“At running back, we’ve got Tyler Jirousek coming back, and he had a really good year for us last year,” Mauston head coach Roland Lehman said. “We’ve got some other kids that we feel can get in there and gain some ground for us and do some really positive things. So I like our experience there at running back, along with some of the new kids.”
As for what makes Jirousek so effective, Lehman believes he’s a well-rounded back who is an explosive, patient and powerful runner.
“It’s nice to have a consistency there at the running back position and we’ve got pretty good depth,” Lehman said. “Knowing that he can take it to the house on any play is good; it gives us an explosive threat in the backfield. He’s really a patient runner. He sees the field really well, he can set up his blockers really well and then he can run with some power and some speed.”
Junior quarterback Cade Hall is set to take over as the Golden Eagles’ starting signal-caller this year. Though he’s about to take on a much bigger role, Hall is put somewhat at ease knowing he’ll have Jirousek and several experienced linemen there to help smooth the process.
“It’s really helpful,” Hall said. “Just having (Jirousek) there (helps). I know he’ll do the right thing and I know a lot of guys on the line will do the right thing, too.”
For his part, Jirousek admitted it is quite a different animal being a veteran player surrounded by some inexperienced guys. However, what he’s seen in practice so far has him confident about the season ahead.
“It’s definitely been different. We have a lot of new guys stepping up, younger guys,” Jirousek said. “I was a little worried at first, but I think everything is falling into place and we’re going to do really well this season.”