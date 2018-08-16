The Mauston prep football team is currently in the midst of one of the most successful runs in program history, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a little disappointment along the way.
The Golden Eagles ended a decade-long postseason drought in 2015 and have made the playoffs in each of the last three years. If they qualify for the playoffs again this season, it would be just the second time they’ve ever made it to the postseason four straight years.
However, there is still one accomplishment Mauston is chasing: capturing a conference title.
The Golden Eagles have not a South Central Conference title since 2000, though they’ve come agonizingly close to ending the drought on a couple occasions in recent years.
In 2015, Mauston entered the final game of the regular season against Wautoma with a shot to grab a share of the SCC championship. In a shootout between the two teams, which included a combined 37 points in the fourth quarter, the Hornets emerged with a 56-42 win to clinch the outright conference crown.
The Golden Eagles faced a similar circumstance last season, once again facing Wautoma with the SCC title on the line. With both teams undefeated in conference play, the winner would clinch the outright championship. The Hornets prevailed 28-22.
“Looking at our conference, I’ve said it the last few years and it’s been pretty true: It’s really a tossup,” Mauston head coach Roland Lehman said. “I don’t see a real dominant team right now. You could probably look at Wautoma a little bit because they were the conference champions last year, but it really goes week to week in our conference. You’ve really got to play well.”
The Golden Eagles this year will feature a fair share of players without much varsity experience to speak of. There are gaps to fill, and the coaching staff has been forced to get a little creative.
For instance, to plug a couple holes on the offensive line, seniors Rayn Vang and Clayton Walsh moved there from skill positions. Though making such a change can be a difficult process for players, Lehman praised the job Vang and Walsh have done in practice.
“That’s sometimes a tough conversation to have, moving a skill player to an O-Line type of guy, but those guys have been really, really good about it,” Lehman said. “I’ve really been impressed with them and they’re very fast and very strong.”
Mauston also must break in a new starting quarterback, with junior Cade Hall set to get the call under center.
“He doesn’t have a whole lot of varsity experience, but so far in practice he’s done some really nice things,” Lehman said. “I think a strength (he has) is his ability to remain, calm, cool and collected in the pocket.”
In the receiving corps, Lehman believes senior Ty Denton is poised to have a big season.
“Ty Denton is a kid that’s really been working hard in the offseason,” Lehman said. “That’s really shown here in the first few days of practice. I think he could have a breakout year for us.”
Though there will be plenty of new players in starting roles on offense, senior running back Tyler Jirousek will be a familiar face lurking in the backfield for Mauston.
Jirousek was named to the All-South Central Conference first team last year after rushing for 1,508 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
The Golden Eagles lose several key pieces from last year’s defense, including defensive back Cole Kobylski and inside linebacker Dakota Barnier. However, all-conference cornerback Kyran Fitzgerald and linebackers Walsh and Vang return to help anchor the defense.
“Defensively, we lost quite a few kids from last year, but it’s one of those things where it’s kind of exciting because now you get to see some new faces and see what those kids can do,” Lehman said. “We’ll bring back a little bit of experience. Overall, I think we’re probably going to be a little smaller than we were last year, but maybe a little bit quicker.”
There will likely be some growing pains for Mauston this year and Lehman concedes that they don’t have quite as much depth as usual at most positions, so staying healthy is even more imperative than usual. But with the South Central Conference race looking fairly open, perhaps this is the year the Golden Eagles can finally get that league title monkey off their backs.
“Looking at long-term stuff, we really like to focus on game by game,” Lehman said. “If we do that, and just worry about getting better every week, toward the end of the season we can be right in the mix there for a conference title.”