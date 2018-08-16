Golden Eagles at a glance

Coach: Roland Lehman, seventh season (22-35)

On offense: All-conference running back Tyler Jirousek returns to lead the way for the Mauston offense. Junior Cade Hall is set to become the starter under center, where he'll get help from Ty Denton at receiver. Dom Meurett is back to anchor the offensive line.

On defense: Though the Golden Eagles lose several key players on the defensive side, all-conference cornerback Kyran Fitzgerald leads the group of returning veterans. Linebackers Rayn Vang and Clayton Walsh are back as well.

Bottom line: There are a lot of new pieces for Mauston to break in this year. However, the South Central Conference continues to be a tossup, providing a great opportunity for the Golden Eagles to contend for their fourth straight playoff berth and first conference title in nearly two decades.