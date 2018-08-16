Following more than a decade of struggles, Royall has experienced a resurgence of sorts over the past couple years.
Two seasons ago, the Panthers ended a 14-year WIAA postseason drought by finishing the regular season with a 6-3 record and a 4-2 mark in Scenic Bluffs Conference play. They didn’t stop there, defeating New Lisbon to notch the first playoff win in program history before bowing out in the second round.
Royall followed that up with another playoff berth last year, where it fell to conference foe and eventual Division 7 state champion Bangor.
The Panthers look to keep the ball rolling into 2018, though Royall head coach Ryan Olson wants to make sure his players don’t get too far ahead of themselves.
“One of our big things is just to go 1-0 every week,” Olson said. “If we can accomplish that, the wins and playoff appearances and all that will take care of themselves. We just really need to focus on each game and not look ahead.”
The Panthers will need to make up from some key departures from last year’s squad, including all-conference players Seth Brown, Noah Friedl, Nolan Knudtson, Zach Trepes and Nick Murray.
However, Brown, Friedl, Murray and a handful of other former players aren’t done contributing to the program quite yet, as they could be found helping out at practices this summer.
“They just want to be around the program and give back,” Olson said. “They’ve been great for us to help out that way. They just want to give back to these guys who they see a lot of potential in.”
There are important holes to fill on the roster, but the Panthers’ efforts will be bolstered by a bevy of returning talent.
Senior running back Adrian Reneau rushed for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.7 yards per carry last year. His efforts were good enough to earn him a spot on the All-Scenic Bluffs second team. Reneau will shoulder an even larger workload this season, but he has the good fortune of running behind an offensive line which features four returning starters.
“We just have to keep the intensity going,” Reneau said. “We’ve been practicing hard. So if we play like we do in practice, I think we’ll be fine.”
At quarterback, junior Keith Schnurr is poised to take over the starting role under center, replacing the graduated Josh Kolodzinski. Schnurr’s inexperience is a question mark for the Panthers, but he’ll have some seasoned weapons at his disposal. Senior wide receiver Dane Hyer caught 17 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns last season and figures to be a go-to target for Schnurr this year.
“We’re definitely young, so we just need to improve on (finding) playmakers,” Hyer said.
Defensively, Royall returns a trio of second-team all-conference starters: senior defensive lineman Laredo Benson, senior defensive end Cameron Townsend and Hyer at defensive back.
All in all, the Panthers are set up well to be one of the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s better teams and compete for another playoff appearance. At this point, it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together.
“I think we have the potential to do some really great things and make three straight playoff appearances,” Olson said. “But we’ve just got to keep working and focusing every week.”