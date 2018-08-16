Last year, the New Lisbon prep football team fell agonizingly short of yet another WIAA postseason berth.
The Rockets started the season 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play, leaving them with two league games left on their schedule. They needed just one more win to secure a second straight playoff berth and fifth in six years.
An 18-12 road loss to Royall set up a decisive matchup against Hillsboro in New Lisbon’s regular-season finale, sending the winner to the postseason and the loser home for the winter. The Rockets led by as many as 12 points and never trailed until the fourth quarter, when the Tigers built an eight-point lead, only for New Lisbon to rally with a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie it at 26.
But Hillsboro kicker Sigurd Lilmose drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired to send the Tigers to the playoffs and deliver the Rockets a heartbreaking defeat.
New Lisbon enters 2018 looking to turn the page and learn from last season’s disappointment as it seeks a return trip to the postseason.
“Learn from your mistakes. We missed a block here or there or didn’t catch a pass here or there,” said New Lisbon head coach Brad Bever. “Hopefully we can learn from those things and hopefully this year we’ll come out on the top instead of on the bottom of those close games.”
To achieve that goal, the Rockets will need to find a way to overcome the departure of running back Zach Loew, who graduated this past spring. Loew, the 2016 Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year and a two-time first-team all-conference selection, rushed for 2,694 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging 9.6 yards per carry during his New Lisbon career.
Replacing Loew’s production won’t be easy, but the Rockets bring back some firepower on offense that could help lessen the blow of his departure.
Junior quarterback Gunnar Pedersen, senior running back Sam Rogers, senior wide receiver Cody Haschke and junior running back Jake Rogers all played roles on offense last season and will only see their importance increase this year.
In 2017, Pedersen threw for 738 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 677 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sam Rogers rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown, Jake Rogers ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns and Haschke accrued 334 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
The Rockets bring back four offensive linemen with varsity experience, but will have to plug an inexperienced player into the fifth spot.
“We have four experienced linemen, but the other person that steps in probably has never played a down of (varsity) football,” Bever said. “It’s going to be important for that person to develop.”
The New Lisbon defense will be anchored by returning starters Gavin Radek and Charles Smart. Last season, Radek made the all-conference first team as a defensive end, while Smart was a second-team pick as a defensive lineman.
Perhaps the biggest concern for the Rockets heading into the season is depth. With turnout a bit lower than usual this year, most starters will be playing both offense and defense.
“Depth is going to be an issue for us because of the numbers,” Bever said. “But we’re hoping to improve every game and get better. Every time we step onto the field, that’s one of our goals.”
But if the Rockets can stay healthy, they might have the right pieces at enough skill positions to make the postseason once again.
“We just need to stay healthy. That’s our No. 1 goal,” Bever said. “We have to stay healthy because we could go from being a very competitive team to, if we lose one or two players, struggle to move the ball or stop people.”