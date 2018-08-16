The Lodi football team had a dream season in 2017, an undefeated campaign that ended with the program’s first-ever state championship last November.
While the Blue Devils broke new ground, they enter the 2018 season with plenty of question marks. Lodi graduated 26 seniors from last year’s team, losing 18 starters including 10 on the offensive side of the ball alone. Even with all the changes, according to seasoned coach Dave Puls, this year’s Blue Devils don’t plan on taking a step back.
“The kids are really motivated,” Puls said, entering his 15th year in charge. “The attitude has been great, the energy has been great and they’re looking forward to getting started and creating their own place in Lodi history.”
The Blue Devils had had a steady grasp over the Capitol North Conference, winning the league outright four of the last five seasons. That success has sustained thanks in part to prolific offensive attacks, including a unit that averaged 37.5 points per game last season. That could be in danger this year as Lodi must replace 10 starters on offense, most notably Jacob Heyroth, the Associated Press State Player of the Year who rushed for 2,909 yards and 36 touchdowns and now plays for the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Austin Soehle and Colton Nicolay will be counted on to shoulder the load carried almost exclusively by Heyroth last season. Nicolay, a 5-foot-7, 176-pound junior, tallied just 218 yards and one score last year, while the Soehle, a 5-9, 155-pound senior, added 52 yards. Senior Ben Rashid (6-2, 220) will help clear a path at fullback, but can also carry the ball, having rushed for 181 yards and 4 TDs last season.
“They all kind of stand out, but I’m not surprised at the kids who are doing well right now,” Puls said.
Another key area that Puls will need to address is up front. The Blue Devils graduated their entire starting offensive line from last season, including first team All-Capitol North picks Lucas Brisky and Sam Kerr. On top of that, the Blue Devils lost four key backups that could have started in a pinch.
Puls will turn to seniors Gabe Pickarts (6-1, 205) and Seth Beyer (5-8, 230) to set the tone up front, while junior Dustyn Paulson (6-1, 235) is another leading candidate to land a starting position. After that, Puls said there will be plenty of competition.
“Gabe Pickarts, Seth Beyer and Dustyn Paulson are doing an awesome job right now, but I’m not surprised they’re doing well because of how hard they’ve worked the last couple years,” he said. “But there are going to be two or three positions that are wide open.”
The Blue Devils will also feature a new quarterback, with senior Owen Jelinek and junior Zach Potter currently in contention to be the starting signal-caller.
Defensively, Lodi will also make some wholesale changes, as it must replace eight starters from a year ago. While they have major holes to plug, the Blue Devils feature a pair of standout returnees in Soehle and senior Riley Faust.
Soehle earned second-team All-Capitol North honors last year after racking up 68 tackles, including 12 for loss with 2.5 sacks. Faust (5-10, 162) was an honorable mention defensive back last season after making three interceptions during his junior campaign.
Puls will also rely on Nicolay at linebacker, and Rashid, Paulson and Pickarts on the defensive line. With only 10 seniors on this year’s roster, Puls knows the group’s leadership will be key, but not the only important factor in the unit’s continued success after limiting teams to 9.6 ppg last year.
“Their experience is going to be very important, as well as how they communicate and work with the other young guys,” he said. “A lot of it is going to depend on how they go about their business and how they practice, but we’re going to be leaning on them a lot.”
Along with leaning on its seniors, Lodi must create its own identity and figure out its learning curve. Puls said how quickly the team can pick up on the offensive and defensive schemes will determine their success early on.
If the Blue Devils are unable to do so, they could be in store for a long season with another difficult Capitol North Conference slate on tap.
“I think the rest of us are going to be in a coin flip for most of those games,” Puls said. “We all are kind of in the same boat with inexperienced kids and kids who have to step up. It’s going to be wide open and until we get to the first couple weeks and see some teams on film, I couldn’t give a prediction where the strength is going to be.”