Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND POSSIBLE FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE NORTH OUT OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. FOR THIS EVENING, PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED, AND MAY LAST INTO TUESDAY MORNING OVER SOUTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN MAY FALL OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THIS TIME WITH THE HEAVIEST TOTALS IN EASTERN WISCONSIN. FLASH FLOODING MAY OCCUR ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS OR AREAS THAT RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. * FROM 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL THIS AFTERNOON INTO LATE NIGHT. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&