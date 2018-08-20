Try 1 month for 99¢
02GirlsStateTennis0127AJA-10132017184021
Buy Now

Edgewood's Baluck Deang returns the ball in a No. 2 singles match against Jefferson's Morgan Graf on the second day of the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team was ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings, according to the coaches’ poll released Monday.

University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.

Middleton and Madison Memorial were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Division 1 girls tennis poll. Madison West (12th) and Verona (13th) were honorable-mention selections.

Mequon Homestead was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE RANKINGS 

Division 1

1. Mequon Homestead; 2. Eau Claire Memorial; 3. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4. Whitefish Bay; 5. Middleton; 6. Madison Memorial; 7. New Berlin Eisenhower; 8. Glendale Nicolet; 9. Brookfield East; 10. Brookfield Central. 

Honorable mention

11. Hartland Arrowhead; 12. Madison West; 13. Verona; 14. Wales Kettle Moraine

Division 2

1. University School of Milwaukee; 2. Madison Edgewood; 3. Appleton Xavier; 4. Kenosha St. Joseph; 5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 6. Kohler; 7. Brookfield Academy; 8. Eau Claire Regis; 9. Racine Prairie; 10. Shorewood. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.