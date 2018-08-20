The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team was ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings, according to the coaches’ poll released Monday.
University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
Middleton and Madison Memorial were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Division 1 girls tennis poll. Madison West (12th) and Verona (13th) were honorable-mention selections.
Mequon Homestead was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE RANKINGS
Division 1
1. Mequon Homestead; 2. Eau Claire Memorial; 3. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4. Whitefish Bay; 5. Middleton; 6. Madison Memorial; 7. New Berlin Eisenhower; 8. Glendale Nicolet; 9. Brookfield East; 10. Brookfield Central.
Honorable mention
11. Hartland Arrowhead; 12. Madison West; 13. Verona; 14. Wales Kettle Moraine
Division 2
1. University School of Milwaukee; 2. Madison Edgewood; 3. Appleton Xavier; 4. Kenosha St. Joseph; 5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 6. Kohler; 7. Brookfield Academy; 8. Eau Claire Regis; 9. Racine Prairie; 10. Shorewood.