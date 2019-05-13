Try 3 months for $3
Memorial's doubles team of Santiago Barquin, left, and Ryan Weinbach lost to Waunakee's Max Christian and Shane Paradisin 6-3, 6-3. The Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational boys tennis tournament was held Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Ripp Park in Waunakee.

The Verona boys tennis team led the area teams in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Sunday night.

Verona was ranked No. 6 in Division 1. Middleton was seventh, Sun Prairie ninth and Madison Memorial 10th. Madison Memorial climbed into the top 10 after receiving honorable-mention recognition last week.

Brookfield East moved up to No. 1 in Division 1. Milwaukee Marquette dropped from first to second.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained sixth. Sauk Prairie earned honorable-mention recognition. Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1.

DIVISION 1

1, Brookfield East (2); 2. Milwaukee Marquette (1); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Verona (6); 7, Middleton (7); 8, Sun Prairie (9); 9. Green Bay Southwest (8); 10, Madison Memorial (12).

Honorable mention: 11, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 12, De Pere (13); 13, Brookfield Central; 14. Mequon Homestead; 15. Madison West (10).

DIVISION 2

1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3. Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Kohler (5); 5, University School of Milwaukee (4); 6, Madison Edgewood (6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7); 8, Shorewood (8); 9, La Crosse Logan (UR); 10, Walworth Big Foot-Williams Bay (10).

Honorable mention: Ashland (9), Onalaska, Sauk Prairie, Eau Claire Regis.

