The Verona boys tennis team led the area teams in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Sunday night.
Verona was ranked No. 6 in Division 1. Middleton was seventh, Sun Prairie ninth and Madison Memorial 10th. Madison Memorial climbed into the top 10 after receiving honorable-mention recognition last week.
Brookfield East moved up to No. 1 in Division 1. Milwaukee Marquette dropped from first to second.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained sixth. Sauk Prairie earned honorable-mention recognition. Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1.
BOYS TENNIS
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Brookfield East (2); 2. Milwaukee Marquette (1); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Verona (6); 7, Middleton (7); 8, Sun Prairie (9); 9. Green Bay Southwest (8); 10, Madison Memorial (12).
Honorable mention: 11, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 12, De Pere (13); 13, Brookfield Central; 14. Mequon Homestead; 15. Madison West (10).
DIVISION 2
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3. Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Kohler (5); 5, University School of Milwaukee (4); 6, Madison Edgewood (6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7); 8, Shorewood (8); 9, La Crosse Logan (UR); 10, Walworth Big Foot-Williams Bay (10).
Honorable mention: Ashland (9), Onalaska, Sauk Prairie, Eau Claire Regis.