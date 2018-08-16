The Sauk Prairie offense had an out last season.
Whenever the Eagles found themselves backed up or facing a long conversion, they’d turn to the air, where senior quarterback Dawson Evert and receiver Elijah Jorgenson lived.
Jorgenson, an honorable mention All-Badger North Conference selection, came through to the tune of 53 catches for 660 yards and six touchdowns. He also went 5-for-7 on field goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra points. Evert was also an honorable mention pick, completing 137 of 259 passes for 1,476 yards and eight touchdowns.
The duo helped spearhead a Sauk Prairie attack that scored 16.7 points per game last year, well up from the 7.4 points per game they scored in 2016. However, that Evert-to-Jorgenson connection won’t be there this fall, which will force the Eagles to be more consistent with their rushing attack.
“We’re still going to have some of that passing aspect that (offensive coordinator) Brandon Wanless brought, but we’re also introducing more of a ball control aspect,” Sauk Prairie head coach Scott Schutt said. “I’m expecting a lot more hands on the ball and to be a lot more ball control. We might run it 60 or 70 percent of the time, but you never know what the defense is going to give you.”
The Eagles have several options in the backfield, including senior Bryant Schaaf, junior Garrett Hertzfeldt and junior Dayton Goette. Schaaf played a significant role in the offense last season and will move around the formation this fall in order to get the ball in his hands.
Junior Parker Breunig will also move around, while primarily spending time at split end in a receiving corps that will also include Schaaf and junior split end Ben German.
Adam Juran will be tasked with spreading the ball around. The senior quarterback is in his first year starting at the varsity level, but he’s built up experience with his targets.
“He has been the QB in this class; he’s just played other things while Dawson was the guy,” Schutt said of Juran, who was a linebacker and running back last season. “He’s got a strong arm and can get it upfield. ... We’re trying to get him a little more comfortable in the quick passing game.”
Juran and the running backs will hope to have time to operate behind an offensive line that is rebuilding after losing four starters, including multiple-year mainstays Baxter Peetz and Ed Schott, to graduation, as well as tight end Aidan Young.
“The only returning guy up front is center Marcus Hankins,” Schutt said. “I expect him as a junior to be the leader of the offensive line.”
Hankins will be surrounded by a young group of linemen that have been working to come together in camp.
“They’re coming along,” Schutt said of the offensive line. “There’s some new stuff we’re doing this year. They’re working hard and they’re coming together. … We’re not there yet, but we’re hoping to be ready to go by next week.”
When the drive stalls, the Eagles will turn to inexperienced specialists who are still trying to grab ahold of the kicker and punter positions in the absence of Jorgenson.
“We have some kids that can punt and some kids that can kick,” Schutt said. “Whether it will be consistent because they haven’t done it in a game situation, that’s a whole different thing.”
Consistency is going to be a theme for a Sauk Prairie offense that got bogged down at times last season. The Eagles scored 28.0 points per game in their two wins in 2017, while averaging just 13.4 points in their seven losses.
Better ball control could also help a defense that could get tired with a lot of guys playing both ways. The first test will be this week at Milton, a team that held Sauk Prairie to 265 total yards and 14 points in last year’s 30-14 season-opening loss.