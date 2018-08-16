Big plays catch everyone’s attention, but Sauk Prairie football coach Scott Schutt is more focused on his defense standing firm over the course of the game.
Therefore, the Eagles are looking to shore up their defense on short and intermediate plays this season, tightening up a unit that gave up 36.1 points per game in 2017.
“Although big plays are more notable, I feel like we matched up against the passing teams better than the running teams last year,” Schutt said. “I think we will be better this year. We’re a lot stronger up front than we have been the last few years.”
Schutt said the front four of the Sauk Prairie defense should be solid, including junior Marcus Hankins as well as seniors Junior Ochoa, Zach Walls and Kris Vils.
Junior Dayton Goette shifts from the line to inside linebacker, where he will join a group that includes junior Garrett Hertzfeldt, an honorable mention All-Badger North Conference inside linebacker last season.
Bryant Schaaf returns at outside linebacker. The senior will also serve as a vocal and on-field leader for a team that lost 16 seniors from last year and is looking for more leaders to step up.
“We’re trying to find other guys to speak up more and take an increased role in calling the defense and vocalizing things,” Schutt said. “Then that would allow Bryant to not worry about calling the plays and worry about the energy and picking up his teammates.”
The Eagles bring back plenty of experience in the secondary, including juniors Parker Breunig and Ben German, last season’s starting cornerbacks.
Breunig, an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2017, is expected to move inside to strong safety. Senior Jackson Mellum received playing time at cornerback late last season and will likely get a shot to play alongside German, while a number of underclassmen should also get a chance at playing time.
This experience should have the veterans on the Sauk Prairie defense playing fast and reacting quicker than they did last season.
“I expect our defense to be pretty solid and pretty active,” Schutt said. “But we haven’t played anyone else yet, and you don’t know until you play someone else.”
The Eagles will get their first game action this week at Milton. Last season’s Milton game was a good example of issues that plagued Sauk Prairie’s defense in 2017. The Eagles stood tall early before giving up a touchdown late in the first half to go into the locker room tied at 7. Milton tacked on a third-quarter touchdown, then broke free against a tired Sauk Prairie defense that began to give up big plays, as the Red Hawks completed touchdown passes of 45 yards and 47 yards on the way to a 31-14 win.
High-scoring quarters plagued Sauk Prairie all year, as the Eagles gave up at least 16 points in eight different periods and gave up at least 31 points in every game they lost. The shorthanded Eagles will need to figure out how to limit those collapses if they’re going to make a move up the Badger North Conference standings this fall.