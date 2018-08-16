Eagles at a glance

Coach: Scott Schutt, eighth season (25-41)

On offense: The graduations of quarterback Dawson Evert and wide receiver Elijah Jorgenson are going to leave Sauk Prairie with more of a run-focused, ball-control offense this fall. That task will go to a group of backs that includes senior Bryant Schaaf, junior Garrett Hertzfeldt and junior Dayton Goette. The group will be running behind a developing offensive line that only returns junior center Marcus Hankins. The Eagles, who scored 16.7 points per game last year, could also show the potential to strike quick, as senior quarterback Adam Juran takes over under center and has the arm to make plays downfield. Junior split end Ben German could be the big-play receiver, while junior Parker Breunig and Schaaf will also be targets for Juran.

On defense: The Eagles will look to shore up a run defense that had the tendency to get worn out last season on the way to allowing 36.1 points per game. Schutt sees talent up front, while the linebackers should be experienced with Hertzfeldt, an honorable mention All-Badger North selection, returning to go along with Schaaf and Goette. The Eagles also return both of their starting cornerbacks from last season in Breunig and German, although Breunig may move to strong safety to make space for senior Jackson Mellum.

Bottom line: The Eagles have work to do if they're going to qualify for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007. Relatively light on participation numbers this fall, Sauk Prairie will have to avoid injuries and the fatigue that cost them at times defensively last season. The non-conference season is navigable with Milton (3-6 last season) and Madison Edgewood (1-8) in the opening two weeks, but the Badger North will be as tough as ever for the teams typically at the bottom of the standings.