The opening week of the Sauk Prairie football season is bound to have a few less fireworks this year.
That’s a welcome sight in Eagles camp after the hectic way the 2017 season started. Former Sauk Prairie head coach Scott Mirkes resigned just four days before the 2017 season opener, leaving the Eagles to scramble under interim head coach Scott Schutt.
“They were remarkable last year,” said Schutt, who also coached the Eagles from 2004-09 and remains the Eagles’ interim leader after Sauk Prairie couldn’t find a long-term head coach in the offseason. “They handled it really, really well last year. I had no complaints at all. I would say this year, we as coaches are much more familiar in our roles and what we’re trying to do.”
Schutt and offensive coordinator Brandon Wanless spent much of last season slowly transitioning Sauk Prairie’s attack from Mirkes’ system to their own preferences. This fall, the returning Eagles know what their coaches want from them and are hoping that familiarity shows on the field.
Despite the turmoil, the Eagles were able to weather the storm last season. They came out fast in week one, taking a 7-0 lead over Milton before going into halftime tied at 7. Sauk Prairie eventually lost steam and gave up 18 fourth-quarter points in a 31-14 home loss.
But they carried that fight into week two, when the Eagles rolled to a 26-7 non-conference win at Madison Edgewood.
Sauk Prairie finished the 2017 season with a 2-7 record, including 1-6 in the Badger North thanks to a 30-14 home win over Baraboo.
That relative success can be attributed to a strong senior class that was able to stay on task. That has been a bit of a struggle through the first couple weeks of the 2018 season. The Eagles have a core group of determined guys, but the overall numbers haven’t quite been there each practice.
“The biggest challenge we’ve had so far is I’ve had more kids missing practice for a variety of reasons,” Schutt said on Aug. 7, the sixth day of practice. “We haven’t had everyone there yet. ... Other than that, the kids are playing hard. There’s a core group of both the juniors and seniors that are dedicated and then there’s the peripheral. Football is a numbers game and you need numbers, not only for the games, but for practice too.”
The Eagles are still getting plenty of work done and will be looking to put everything together when they open the season with an Aug. 17 rematch at Milton.
“It was a fairly even matchup; I felt like we controlled the first half,” Schutt said of last year’s meeting. “We’re feeling optimistic going in. They’re not a team that’s going to wear you out physically. They’re a little more of a shotgun team. … Those are the teams we tend to play better against.”
In the opener and preseason scrimmage in Elkhorn, the coaching staff is focused on seeing what kind of players they’ve got on the team.
“Effort and execution,” Schutt said of what he’s looking for early. “Then we’ll watch the film and maybe decide some of those battles for who’s going to start or who’s going to play more. ... I expect the kids to execute our offense fast and react fast on defense.”
The Eagles bring back several proven guys, as they return two of their six All-Badger North Conference selections from last season. Juniors Parker Breunig and Garrett Hertzfeldt are back after honorable mention nods on the defensive side of the ball, while quarterback Dawson Evert, receiver Elijah Jorgenson, lineman Ed Schott and linebacker Josh Bader have graduated.
Bryant Schaaf also returns after playing a large role on both sides of the ball last season. The senior running back, receiver and linebacker is a clear leader on a team that has 11 seniors on the roster.
“He is certainly the vocal leader of the group,” Schutt said. “When you get everyone together at the end of practice and say ‘Someone break it down,’ they all look to him.”
The Eagles would love to make their first playoff appearance since 2007, but Schutt is focused on the smaller things that can build into wins.
“Win every play, control what you do and play fast,” Schutt said of his goals.
Moving into the middle of the Badger North Conference pack is going to take better execution on both sides of the ball, but one trait is going to be apparent for the Eagles who get on the field this season.
“Find the guys that want to play football,” Schutt said.