While the Portage football team finished 2-7 overall last season, the sub-.500 record wasn’t very indicative of the Warriors’ progress in coach Bob Hepp’s first season.
Portage won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2012 campaign, and despite finishing the season on a five-game losing streak, the Warriors were on the cusp of their first trip to the playoffs since 2007.
Hepp, who enters his 21st season overall as a head coach, has noticed how much further along his team is this season in terms of its preparation.
“Obviously, they’ve had a year in the system and the five contact days we had were much more productive,” he said. “Our kids did a great job last year, but everything was just new. As far as their understanding of the offense and defense, overall as a group, we’re a little further along.”
In year two, Hepp is optimistic that the stronger preparation will turn into more success. Of their seven losses in 2017, three came by a combined 18 points, including one-score losses to Beaver Dam (20-12), Reedsburg (3-0) and DeForest (35-28) in the final four weeks.
Wins in those three games would have given the Warriors their first playoff berth since 2007 and just the program’s ninth in its history. While Hepp is unsure whether or not those close contests give this year’s Warriors motivation, he does know that he wants his team to be confident.
“I thought towards the end of last season, we started to be a little more consistent with our techniques and fundamentals we were trying to teach our kids,” he said. “They were doing it on a more consistent basis, and in turn having a little more success. I want that light bulb to kind of click on for them, the more they keep doing it the way they’re supposed to do it, the more they’re setting themselves up for success.”
Along with being confident in their abilities, learning more of the playbook will be crucial. Last season, Hepp said he and his coaching staff were only able to implement around 30 percent of his triple option playbook.
The Warriors used one of their five offseason contact days at the beginning of the season to review the multifaceted offense and Hepp said that they will aim to feature a more diversified attack this season.
Defensively, the Warriors will be keen to avoid big plays. Last season, Portage gave up 17 scoring plays over 20 yards, including five over 50 yards. Hepp said that the players “having a better understanding of what we’re doing on defense” will be key, but the onus doesn’t rest on their shoulders alone.
“A lot of it is on us as coaches. We have to do a better job on that side of the ball,” he said.
If the Warriors are able to put everything together, they should be able to contend for a playoff spot in the always difficult Badger North Conference. Reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee has some major reloading to do, while fellow power Mt. Horeb/Barneveld has a new coach and other teams will have their fair share of turnover.
As tantalizing as that sounds, Hepp said that the lone determinant to the success of the Warriors, who finished 2-5 in the league last year, will be themselves, which starts with taking each week as it comes.
“You don’t want to worry about this week, you play this team, and you don’t think you can beat them, so you don’t play well. Then the next week, you play a team you think you can beat, so you put too much pressure on yourself,” he said.
“You have to get away from that mindset and we have to have our expectations where this is how we practice, this is how we play and this is what we expect from ourselves.”