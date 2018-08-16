WARRIORS AT A GLANCE

Coach: Bob Hepp, 2nd season (2-7).

On offense: While the Warriors feature a triple-option, run-heavy attack, Portage coach Bob Hepp is hoping to incorporate more passing this season. Portage tallied just 639 yards and three touchdowns through the air last year. Senior Brandon Hall and junior Brett Walker are battling for the team’s current open quarterback spot. The leading receiving targets are senior Jackson Syens and junior Mason Pate.

On defense: Big plays burned Portage last season as it allowed 34.2 points per game. While the Warriors started and closed games strong, they slogged in the middle quarters as they were outscored 174-72. Portage must replace all four defensive backs from last season, with junior Colton Brandsma being a contender. Juniors Matthew Miles and Dale Sheppard Jr. will be key pieces in the team’s linebacking corps.

Bottom line: Portage faces another tough task in 2018 if they want to get back to the postseason. Playing in the always daunting Badger North Conference, the Warriors have plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Despite facing another uphill battle, Hepp has a number of players that saw significant playing time as underclassmen last year. “We have kids that have a lot of game experience, but some of the kids we lost were our leaders,” he said. "We have to see who will emerge and develop as the leaders to replace those kids."