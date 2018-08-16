The Baraboo football team is picking up the pace in 2018.
The Thunderbirds coaching staff is looking to speed up the offense after it was bogged down for much of a 2017 season that saw Baraboo compile a 1-8 record.
The T-Birds opened the 2017 season with a 49-19 loss at Monona Grove and eventually lost their first eight games. A last-gasp 17-14 win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg in the final game brought Baraboo’s season averages to 10.7 points scored per game and 35.1 points allowed per game.
Those offensive numbers need to improve for Baraboo to take a step forward this season. The T-Birds struggled to sustain offensive possessions last season, consistently leaving their defense in tough situations.
The fix? Offensive coordinator Steve Considine and the T-Birds are going to speed things up.
“We want to be versatile and we want to play really fast,” Considine said on Aug. 1, the second day of practice. “We want to kind of shock teams with our pace and how fast we do things. ... We’re preaching make mistakes, just make them fast.”
Considine, who served as Baraboo’s defensive coordinator last season, is switching over to the offensive side of the ball while head coach Steve Turkington is overseeing the defense.
Considine and the T-Birds jumped into the new game plan when practice opened on July 31.
“In a team session when we’ve got 20 minutes, our goal is basically one play every 12 seconds,” Considine said. “We want to get 100 plays in. We threw that at them right away and they responded really well, but it’s really fast.”
Fortunately for the T-Birds, they bring back a senior-laden offensive group that should have the experience to adapt to the new system.
“The cool thing is we’re senior-dominated on the offense and that’s always a good recipe,” Considine said, noting that the players have a sour taste in their mouths from last season. “They’ve had success almost every year: Their freshman year they had a winning team; JV they had a winning team. Last year was their first taste of not winning and I think it really got to them a little bit. They said, ‘We’re not doing this our senior year.’”
If a play doesn’t go the way the coaches drew it up, Considine wants his guys to shake it off and move on to the next one. At least while the T-Birds are on the field.
“One of our culture shifts is we’re doing more teaching in the classroom and less teaching on the field,” Considine said. “We can’t stop it and explain it in a game, so we’re just going to keep going. ... Move to the next one because the next play is coming in already.”
Wech to be featured
When the play does come in, senior running back Mike Wech will be a focal point of the attack. With the graduation of leading rusher Evan Vodak, Wech will see an increased role after rushing for 424 yards and four touchdowns last season.
“He tested unbelievable,” Considine said of the 5-foot-9 Wech’s early-season workouts. “He benched over 300 pounds and there aren’t many running backs in the state that can do that. He’s going to get the ball; we’re not going to hide that. Where we put him in formations and how we get him the ball is kind of on the coaching staff to get creative.”
Joe Zemanovic also returns in the backfield after a productive junior season, while junior fullback Tyson Fry will also help create running lanes.
The backfield should have the versatility to provide more receiving targets for senior quarterback Brock Turkington. Last season, Turkington completed 43 of 116 passes for 477 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The receiving options start with tight end Caden Blum, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior who has committed to play NCAA Division I football at the Air Force Academy next season. Blum had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a struggling offense last season.
“We’re excited to see what he can do,” Considine said. “We’re expecting teams to key on him, so we’re going to use that to our benefit. I think he has worked hard enough and he’s put himself in a position where he should be a dominant part of our offense, even when the ball’s not in his hands. ... We think he can dominate blocking, but we’re also going to throw the ball up to him sometimes.”
Blum’s ability should create favorable situations on the edge. That’s where the receivers, including seniors Alex Brown and Caden Carpenter, will need to win. Senior Zach Kargel has also impressed Considine in his first season out for football, while Joe White Eagle, Pablo Ramirez, Ryan Gehin and Sam Brewer will also see time out wide.
O-line improvement banked on
But everything starts up front and that’s where the Baraboo offense is undergoing the most change. The faces on the offensive line are the same, as seniors Brady Quinn (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), Colton Terry (6-3, 230), Matt Gust (6-2, 270) and Joe Schick (6-2, 260) are all returning. The style will look different, with the T-Birds moving to a zone blocking scheme after they struggled to open holes last year.
“They didn’t play well last year, but they have experience and they really worked hard this offseason, so we think there’s going to be a huge jump,” Considine said. “We’re going to be simple with the line and everything they do so that we can be really good in our blocking scheme. … Then if the line takes care of the first level, everything else is on the backfield.”
With their size and experience, Gust and Schick will be relied upon to open up holes.
“They both have potential to be as good as anyone in the state at their position. Now it is up to them to do it,” Steve Turkington said. “In a zone scheme, they will be working in tandem on double-team blocks, which should clear the way for our running game.”
The new-look attack will be tested right away, as Baraboo will host Monona Grove (11-1 last season) on Aug. 17 before visiting Stoughton (9-2) on Aug. 24. The T-Birds struggled against the Badger South opponents last season, suffering a 49-19 loss at Monona Grove and a 33-14 home loss to Stoughton.
“It’s one of those great measuring sticks,” Considine said. “If we want to play at an elite level — which these players talk about; they’re saying ‘Make ’em believe’ — we’ve got to compete with those first two teams. Not that it gets easier after that, but if we can show up those first two weeks, we’ll know where we are.”