Lisa Stone, Mike Wilkinson headline state basketball hall of fame's class of 2022

They’ve long since made a name for themselves in the state’s basketball landscape. Now, they’ll be immortalized.

Thirty coaches, players, referees and “friends of the game” were announced on Monday as members of this year’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class, to be inducted at a banquet Sept. 24 at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Among the headliners are Oregon native and former University of Wisconsin women’s head coach Lisa Stone; Wisconsin Heights graduate Mike Wilkinson, the Mr. Basketball recipient from the WBCA in 2000 before becoming a star at UW; Madison Memorial boys head coach Steve Collins, winner of three WIAA Division 1 state championships; and Beaver Dam girls head coach Tim Chase, winner of three straight Division 2 state titles.

Stone starred for the Panthers before continuing her career at Iowa from 1980-84, finishing with 1,129 points, 332 assists and 177 steals. She then was hired as the head coach at Cornell, an NCAA Division III program in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, where she presided from 1985-88.

From there she went to UW-Eau Claire (1988-2000) and Drake (2000-03) before being tabbed to lead the Badgers. She led UW to a 21-10 record in 2009-10 and its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2002, also receiving Big Ten Coach of the Year honors that season.

Stone’s tenure ended in 2011 and she’s been the head coach at St. Louis University since 2012, leading the Billikens to the Atlantic-10 Conference championship in the 2015-16 season.

Wilkinson, a star player at Wisconsin Heights in Mazomanie just northwest of Madison, was a First Team All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2005 and led the Badgers to the Elite Eight that year before they lost 88-82 to eventual national champion North Carolina.

He had a successful professional career overseas from 2005-14.

Collins, now in his 23rd year, had a 432-112 record entering this season. His 432 victories to start the year had him just outside the top 40 in state history, and his Memorial teams won state titles in 2005, 2009 and 2011.

Chase has orchestrated a dynasty at Beaver Dam that saw the Golden Beavers become only the fifth girls program in state history to win three straight state titles, doing so in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They also qualified for state in 2020 and had a chance to become the only program to ever win four straight, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Beaver Dam’s 24 straight postseason wins from 2017 to 2021 — the streak ended in last season’s Div. 1 sectional semifinals against eventual state champion Germantown — is the second-longest in state history, trailing only 25 straight by Cuba City from 2005 to 2008.

From the Madison area, Edgewood girls basketball coach Lora Staveness will be inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame. From the region, Lakeside Lutheran girls coach Tim Matthies and former Columbus girls star Molly O’Brien will go in.

Staveness has been a staple at Edgewood since assuming command of the girls program in 1993, and in 2017 she led the Crusaders to the Div. 3 state championship. She was named WBCA Coach of the Year that season.

Matthies stepped down following the 2020 season, ending his 23-year tenure with a 377-144 record. Lakeside won the Div. 3 state title in 2001 near the beginning of his career and also advanced to state in 2003, falling in the semifinals.

O’Brien was on the Cardinals’ 2002 state title team, finishing with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Columbus’ 75-55 win over Medford in the Div. 2 championship game.

The following is the full hall of fame class.

2022 WBCA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Friends of the Game

Nicholas Kartos, Founder of WisSports.net

Keith Noll, Team Wisconsin/Viking Club AAU

Referees

Bernie Barribeau, Oshkosh

Dean Oscar, Reedsburg

Players (Girls)

Mistie Bass, Janesville Parker

Nicki (Taggart) Collen, Platteville

Kris Hey, Wauwatosa East

Stephanie (Schmitz) Janke, Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Molly O’Brien, Columbus

Arneda Yarbrough, Racine Horlick

Players (Boys)

James Kimble, Milwaukee North

Tom Mitchell, Monroe

Troy Rudoll, Sheboygan North

Shannon Smith, Dominican

Bob Steif, Wausau East

Mike Wilkinson, Wisconsin Heights

Assistant Coaches

Steve Kaiser, Cuba City

Tom Nuenschwander, Milton

College Coaches

Lisa Stone, St. Louis University/Wisconsin/Drake

Ted Van Dellen, UW-Oshkosh

High School Coaches

Jim Benesh, Sturgeon Bay

Tim Chase, Beaver Dam

Steve Collins, Madison Memorial

Phil Jones, Milwaukee Bay View

Gary Kuehl, North Fond du Lac

Tim Matthies, Lakeside Lutheran

John Miron, Freedom/Kimberly

Brian Senn, Birchwood

Lora Staveness, Edgewood

Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.