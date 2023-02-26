“Most of what she knew, she learned from the wild.”

Delia Owens’ bestselling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” continues: “Nature had nurtured, tutored, and protected her when no one else would.”

Conservationist Aldo Leopold undoubtedly felt similarly. Nature not only nurtured, tutored, and protected him, but he, in turn, reciprocated that all back into the Wisconsin landscapes he loved.

The Aldo Leopold Foundation’s Leopold Week, taking place Friday through March 12, will be an inspirational speaker series designed to enhance participants’ connection to nature and the conservation community.

The virtual series, titled “Nurturing Reciprocity,” will include keynote speakers Owens, the zoologist turned novelist with “Where the Crawdads Sing;” Robin Wall Kimmerer, a Potawatomi professor and author of the award-winning “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teaching of Plants;” and poet Kim Blaeser, journalist James Edward Mills, writer Scott Russell Sanders and others.

“I first read ‘A Sand County Almanac’ when I was a young college student and Aldo Leopold’s words inspired me to become a wildlife biologist,” Owens said in a statement. “After many years in the wilderness, Leopold’s words still spoke to me and compelled me to write ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ in the hopes that others would commit to loving and conserving wild things in wild places.”

Registration for the online events is free at www.aldoleopold.org/news-events/leopold-week/leopold-week-2023-nurturing-reciprocity.

“The power of Leopold Week is that it reinforces this connection between past, present, and future,” said Buddy Huffaker, executive director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, “because it builds on the Leopold legacy, but also uses contemporary authors, thinkers, and doers to assess our current situation, and provides space for us to collectively imagine a better future.”

Huffaker kicks off Leopold Week at 10 a.m. Friday. It will feature Blaeser’s poetry. The Native American poet was the Wisconsin Poet Laureate from 2015 to 2016. Huffaker will do an overview of the week’s events.

“Focusing on nurturing reciprocity,” Huffaker said, “asks us to reflect and appreciate just how much we receive from the natural world and then step into our roles in protecting and restoring our communities, both human and natural.”

At noon March 7 will be a talk on “Creating an Inclusive Outdoors Together” with Mills. He will share his work with the Joy Trip Project, an ongoing initiative exploring how we can all live in balance with the natural world and each other.

Also on March 7, at 7 p.m., Sanders will pose the question, “How would Leopold’s land ethic apply to our planet as a whole?” Might we be able to replicate the good we are doing in our own backyards to the world at large?

On March 8, the Aldo Leopold Foundation will be in conversation with Owens. “Writing Wild: Where the Crawdads Sing and A Sand County Almanac” will feature discussion about how to share the love of nature through writing.

“I am so grateful for my connection to the Leopold Foundation, an honor I would never have imagined as that young college student so many years ago,” Owens said.

The lecture “I Must Return the Gift: Reciprocal Restoration” at 7 pm March 9 will feature Kimmerer. She will explore the importance of healing damage we inflict upon the land.

The Leopold Week speaker series concludes at noon March 10 with “Learning to Live a Land Ethic.” It will feature four 2022-2023 Leopold Fellows discussing how they’re developing their own land ethic.

The remainder of Leopold Week is being celebrated across the country. For further details, visit www.aldoleopold.org/news-events/community-events.

“Aldo Leopold’s emphasis on community reminds us that we are all in this together,” Huffaker said.

Us all – people and the pines outside, our neighbors and the nuthatches now nesting, the crowds and the crawdads.