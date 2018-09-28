Aaron Rodgers didn’t disagree with the premise – that a productive Packers running game would make his life easier, especially with his bum left knee – but the quarterback made it clear that that’s not the reason his team needs to get the ground game going.
“I’m not worried about my life being any easier. This is what I signed up for and why they pay me what they’re paying me,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to win. And it differs each week depending on the opponent you’re playing and where you feel like the matchups are in your favor. We have to do what we feel we do best that week to get the win, whether that’s throwing it 45 times or – well, not running it 45, but running it a little bit more than we have.”
No offense led by Rodgers will ever be a run-first operation, but with Aaron Jones back in the mix (six carries, 42 yards vs. Washington) and Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery also productive, coach Mike McCarthy has his best-case scenario: Three backs who can all play all three downs.
“I really like the rotation of having all three guys because they’re distinctly different but all three can play all three downs, and that says a lot,” McCarthy said. “We’ve never had this situation where you have three guys that can play three downs like that, so this will really help us moving forward.”
Said Jones: “We’re all back, we’re all healthy and we’re ready to go. It’s just crazy that you have three talented backs who can do anything.”