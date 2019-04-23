Lizzo

Lizzo performs Oct. 10 at The Sylvee. 

 FILE PHOTO

Coming Attractions

FRED ARMISEN: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.

NEW YEARS DAY: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

SIGRID: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatres, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 in advance) through majesticmadison.com.

LIZZO: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

Upcoming shows

CHELSEA HANDLER: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $55 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SON VOLT: Friday, April 26, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

HIPPO CAMPUS w/ Samia: Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE & ATREYU: Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

NEKO CASE w/ Shannon Shaw: Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

HUNTER HAYES: Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

DANE COOK: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.

PREACHER LAWSON: Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.

SHOVELS & ROPE + FRANK TURNER: Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

JULIA MICHAELS: Monday, May 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BUCKETHEAD: Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 through majesticmadison.com.

SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.

LUCIUS w/ Pure Bathing Culture: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50 through barrymorelive.com.

CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.

I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME w/ Superet: Friday, May 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 in advance ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE ROUSERS: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

VIOLENT FEMMES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.

AMANDA SEALES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$75 through overture.org.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.

SHINEDOWN: Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

AVATAR w/ Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead, ’68: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

SNARKY PUPPY: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34.50 through madisonorpheum.com.

JOHN PRINE: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $73.50 and up through overture.org.

TASH SULTANA: Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39 and up through thesylvee.com.

REIGNWOLF: Friday, May 31, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

HOZIER: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

SLEEP: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

JELLY ROLL: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ALL THAT REMAINS w/ Unearth, Big Story and The 9th Planet Out: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 and the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.

ROB THOMAS w/ Abby Anderson: Friday, June 7, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $45 and up through breesestevensfield.com and go on sale Friday.

A DAY TO REMEMBER w/ Knocked Loose & Boston Manor: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

ALICE COOPER: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 through thesylvee.com.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND: Tuesday, June 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

CHEAP TRICK: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

KILL TONY: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

TOBY KEITH w/ .38 SPECIAL: Friday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

BUCKCHERRY w/ Joyous Wolf: Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.

JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.

TRAVIS TRITT: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.

SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.

AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.