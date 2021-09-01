 Skip to main content
Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton
Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton

Colton FAVORITE.jpg

Colton Tubbs joins Cole Sweitzer as a key returning member of Middleton's state runner-up team from the spring.

Tubbs, a libero, was a key defensive performer for Middleton in reaching the state final during the alternate fall season last spring.

