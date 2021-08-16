 Skip to main content
Colton Brunell, so., TE/LB, Columbus
Colton Brunell, so., TE/LB, Columbus

Colton Brunell - Columbus

Columbus' Colton Brunell makes a catch during a recent practice to prepare for the upcoming 2021 prep football season.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunell also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.

