college football 9-20

D'Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and No. 17 Miami used big plays to beat No. 18 Louisville 47-34 on Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams in Louisville, Kentucky.
King threw a 75-yarder touchdown pass to Jaylon Knighton in the third quarter for the Hurricanes (2-0), a series after Cam’ron Harris ran 75 yards for a score against the Cardinals (1-1).
No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and the host Tigers (2-0) routed the Bulldogs (0-2) in South Carolina.
No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
Quarterback Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and the host Fighting Irish (2-0) rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead in routing the Bulls (1-1) for their 20th straight victory in South Bend, Indiana.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter as the host Cowboys beat the Golden Hurricane in both teams' opener in Stillwater.
No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs and Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing scores, as the host Bearcats (1-0) defeated the Governors (0-3).
No. 14 Central Florida 49,
Georgia Tech 21
Dillon Gabriel threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights (1-0) routed the host Yellow Jackets (1-1) in Atlanta.
No. 19 La.-Lafayette 34,
Georgia State 31 (OT)
Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and 17-point favorite the Ragin' Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) topped the host Panthers (0-1, 0-1) in Atlanta.
Marshall 17,
No. 23 Appalachian State 7
Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays when Marshall needed them and the host Thundering Herd (2-0) knocked off the Mountaineers (1-1) in Huntington, West Virginia, for their first win against a ranked opponent since defeating No. 6 Kansas State in 2003.
No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and the host Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards.
AROUND THE NATION
Florida State coach Mike Norvell tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami (Fla.).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!