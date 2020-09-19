college football 9-20

D'Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and No. 17 Miami used big plays to beat No. 18 Louisville 47-34 on Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams in Louisville, Kentucky.

King threw a 75-yarder touchdown pass to Jaylon Knighton in the third quarter for the Hurricanes (2-0), a series after Cam’ron Harris ran 75 yards for a score against the Cardinals (1-1).

No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and the host Tigers (2-0) routed the Bulldogs (0-2) in South Carolina.

No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

Quarterback Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and the host Fighting Irish (2-0) rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead in routing the Bulls (1-1) for their 20th straight victory in South Bend, Indiana.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7

Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter as the host Cowboys beat the Golden Hurricane in both teams' opener in Stillwater.

No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20