As Northwestern struggled through the past couple seasons, Boo Buie and Chase Audige learned some tough lessons — on poise, and finishing strong, and competing.

That’s how they got to Sunday, and one historic victory for the Wildcats.

Buie scored 26 points and Audige had 15, leading Northwestern to a 64-58 Big Ten Conference win over Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue in Evanston, Illinois.

“We put in so much work together and we’ve been through so many ups and downs,” Buie said. “It’s finally starting to show what the real us is.”

Led by its experienced backcourt and supported by a rowdy student section behind each basket, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Northwestern’s 18 wins are the most for the school since it went 24-12 during the 2016-17 season, losing to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tourney. It went 32-55 in the previous three years before finding its stride against this season.

“We had a bunch of guys that stayed the course and stayed loyal to the program and fought,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said, “and we had a great offseason.

“When you have a day like this, you know it can be emotional because you know there’s a lot of hard work by a lot of people to make this happen.”

Purdue (23-3, 12-3) had won 11 in a row against Northwestern, but the Boilermakers stumbled down the stretch. They shot just 28.6% (6-for-21) and committed 13 of their 16 turnovers in the second half.

Edey had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, but the 7-foot-4 center turned it over six times. Freshman Braden Smith had 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

“Just got to show more poise and toughness than we did,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Edey’s hook shot lifted Purdue to a 55-47 lead with 3:52 to go. But Northwestern closed the game with a 17-3 run.

The decisive stretch began with a huge offensive rebound by Buie, setting up Audige’s 3-pointer. Audige then had a fast-break dunk, and he just kept going from there.

Audige scored 10 points in Northwestern’s dazzling finish. He gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he made a 3-pointer after an Edey turnover.

“When my team needed me, I just tried my best to be there,” Audige said. “A shot went through, and then the rim started looking a little bigger.”

Brooks Barnhizer had a fast-break layup and Buie made two foul shots in the final minute to help Northwestern hold on. When it was over, the jubilant student sections stormed the court to celebrate with the team.

Michigan State 62, Ohio State 41

Joey Hauser scored 23 points to help the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) rout the host Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) in Columbus.

Hauser sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds.

Sean McNeil scored 10 points to lead the Buckeyes, who lost their sixth straight.

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

Kris Murray had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help the Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) beat the host Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12) in Minneapolis.

Minnesota never led and was dealt its eighth straight loss and nine of 10.

Aggies cancel season

New Mexico State called off the rest of its season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

The campus police report, obtained by The Associated Press, redacted the names of the players involved. The report, filed Friday, detailed the victim telling investigators that last Monday, three members of the team held the victim down “removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his (buttocks).’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The victim told police he had no choice but to let this happen “because it’s a 3-on-1 type of situation.”

The victim said other incidents had been occurring since last July or August, and that inappropriate physical and sexual touching by his teammates had been occurring in the locker room and on road trips.