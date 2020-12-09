college basketball 12-10

Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight victory in Tallahassee.

“In that situation, my teammates just told me to be confident and go to the basket,” Barnes said. “Keep attacking. I’m 6-9. I can get in there basically whenever I want.”

The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

“Playing a team of this caliber definitely had our attention,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “This is a game that is really going to give us an opportunity to evaluate ourselves.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2).

“He was ready to play,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He was a warrior for us. He’s clearly showing right now that he’s one of the best players in college basketball.”

The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.