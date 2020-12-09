college basketball 12-10

Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight victory in Tallahassee.
“In that situation, my teammates just told me to be confident and go to the basket,” Barnes said. “Keep attacking. I’m 6-9. I can get in there basically whenever I want.”
The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.
“Playing a team of this caliber definitely had our attention,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “This is a game that is really going to give us an opportunity to evaluate ourselves.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2).
“He was ready to play,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He was a warrior for us. He’s clearly showing right now that he’s one of the best players in college basketball.”
The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.
After going 5-1 in games on Tuesday, the Big Ten went 0-4 on Wednesday and the conferences tied at 5-5. Four games were wiped out due to COVID-19 issues.
Pittsburgh 71,
Northwestern 70
Xavier Johnson scored 21 points and fed Justin Champagnie for the game-winning basket with 5.6 seconds to play as the Panthers (3-1) rallied to defeat the host Wildcats (2-1) in Evanston, Illinois.
After Boo Buie missed a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left, Johnson took the ball up court and penetrated along the left side of the lane, dumping the ball underneath to Champagnie when the double-team came.
That was the only lead of the game for the Panthers and Northwestern never got a good look at a winning basket.
Buie led Northwestern with 14 points. Ryan Young added 13 points and Chase Audige 12.
Clemson 67, Maryland 51
Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12, and the host Tigers (4-0) topped the Terrapins (4-1) in South Carolina.
Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime after holding Maryland to 6-for-23 shooting (26.1%).
Donta Scott led Maryland with 11 points.
Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64
Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half as the Yellow Jackets (2-2) beat the host Cornhuskers (3-2) in Lincoln.
Kobe Webster was 6 of 7 from long range and finished with 20 points to lead Nebraska. Dalano Banton added 17 points and Teddy Allen had 10.
Michigan 91, Toledo 71
Hunter Dickinson scored 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots to help the host Wolverines (5-0) defeat the Rockets (3-3) in Ann Arbor.
Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 83,
Stephen F. Austin 52
Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime, leading the host Bears over the Lumberjacks (3-1) in Waco, Texas.
No. 13 Texas 74, Texas State 53
Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points as the host Longhorns (5-1) eased past the Bobcats (3-2) in Austin.
No. 17 Texas Tech 51,
Abilene Christian 44
Kyler Edwards scored 19 points, helping the host Red Raiders (5-1) beat the Wildcats (5-1) to avoid a major upset in Lubbock.
No. 19 Richmond 78,
Northern Iowa 68
Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and the host Spiders (4-0) used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Panthers (1-4) in Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!