Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood
Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood

Madison Edgewood's Colin Senke.

The University of Wisconsin commit won the 100-yard butterfly (:50.19) and the 100 backstroke (:49.28) at last season’s WIAA Division 2 State Championship meet. He is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the class of 2022. Davis Petersen (freestyle) and Silas Leuthner (breaststroke) are other key seniors to watch for Edgewood. Both placed top 10 at state in their respective events to help the team finish third out of 28 schools.

